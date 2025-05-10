sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ CBSE Results 2025 | Virat Kohli | India Strikes Pakistan | Pak Fake News Busted | Operation Sindoor 2.0 |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Travel News /
  • From St. Peter’s To The Sistine: What You Can Do In The World’s Smallest Country

Updated May 10th 2025, 14:13 IST

From St. Peter’s To The Sistine: What You Can Do In The World’s Smallest Country

The Vatican City is not only the spiritual heart of the Catholic Church but also a treasure trove of culture and tradition.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Vatican City.
Vatican City. | Image: Pexels

According to a report released by the World Population Review, Vatican City, the heart of the Catholic Church, was named the world’s smallest country in 2025, with a population of just 501.

The country is entirely surrounded by the city of Rome, the capital of Italy.

Also read: Historic! Robert Francis Prevost Elected As First US Pope

Celebrations In The Holy City: New Pope

Eighteen days after the passing of Pope Francis, the Holy City introduced Pope Leo XIV (born name Robert Francis Prevost on September 14, 1955), as the new Bishop of Rome on May 8.

Celebrations in the city have been non-stop, and if you're planning a visit, know that Vatican City is not only the spiritual heart of the Church but also a treasure trove of culture and tradition.

(St. Peter's Basilica Dome in Vatican City. Image: Pexels)

Things to do in Vatican City

Wondering what you can do during a short trip to Vatican City? Here’s a full list of must-see attractions and experiences:

Spiritual sites: St. Peter's Basilica and Sistine Chapel

Historical places: Vatican Museums, Vatican Necropolis, Castel Sant'Angelo and St. Peter's Square

Published May 10th 2025, 14:08 IST