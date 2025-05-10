From St. Peter’s To The Sistine: What You Can Do In The World’s Smallest Country

According to a report released by the World Population Review, Vatican City, the heart of the Catholic Church, was named the world’s smallest country in 2025, with a population of just 501.

The country is entirely surrounded by the city of Rome, the capital of Italy.

Celebrations In The Holy City: New Pope

Eighteen days after the passing of Pope Francis, the Holy City introduced Pope Leo XIV (born name Robert Francis Prevost on September 14, 1955), as the new Bishop of Rome on May 8.

Celebrations in the city have been non-stop, and if you're planning a visit, know that Vatican City is not only the spiritual heart of the Church but also a treasure trove of culture and tradition.

(St. Peter's Basilica Dome in Vatican City. Image: Pexels)

Things to do in Vatican City

Wondering what you can do during a short trip to Vatican City? Here’s a full list of must-see attractions and experiences:

Spiritual sites: St. Peter's Basilica and Sistine Chapel