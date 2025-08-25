Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Ganesh Idols Across India You Must See

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganpati. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 27. As the occasion approaches, many devotees travel to different places to experience the cultural and spiritual diversity of the celebration.

Whether it's your first time travelling for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in India or you're a regular visitor, travel to these top 5 places to find the biggest idols of Lord Ganesha:

Lalbaughcha Raja, Mumbai

Lalbaughcha Raja, Mumbai | Source: Pinterest

Towering over the crowd at a height of 12 to 20 feet. Lalbaughcha Raja is among the most famous Ganesh idols in India. It's not only known for its iconic height but also for its delicate, elegant and grand carvings that bring Bappa to life.

Khairtabad Ganesh, Hyderabad

Khairtabad Ganesh, Hyderabad | Source: Pinterest

While Mumbai is crowned with the king spot for the celebration, the Khairatabad Ganesh steals the show, towering at 70 feet. Hundreds of artists gather to create the gigantic masterpiece, the height reflects the sky-high faith of the locals.

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai, Pune

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai, Pune | Pinterest

The Ganpati idol of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai is famous for its magnificent grandeur, intricate artistry, and the immense amount of gold ornaments and precious stones it's bedecked with, making it one of the richest Ganesh idols in the world and a major pilgrimage site.

Andhericha Raja, Mumbai

Andhericha Raja, Mumbai | Source: Pinterest

Andhericha Raja is also known for fulfilling wishes. It ends its journey at Versova Beach, where millions gather to watch the divine statue disappear under the waves. This must-visit place will take your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration to another level.

Malleswaram Pandal, Bengaluru

Malleswaram Pandal, Bengaluru | Pinterest

The Malleswaram Pandal Ganesh idol is famous for being a central part of the grand Ganesh Utsava, a prominent and widely celebrated festival in Bengaluru that features vibrant processions, cultural programs, and large, intricately decorated Ganesh idols, making it a significant event in the city's cultural calendar.

Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja, Mumbai

Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja, Mumbai | Pinterest

The oldest, most loved and tallest Ganesh idols in Mumbai. Towering over the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities since 1928, every local knows the Ganesh galli idol. Its magnificent craftsmanship only adds to the brilliant look of the statue, appearing among the top 10 tallest Ganesh idols in India.

Khetwadi Ganraj, Mumbai

Khetwadi Ganraj, Mumbai | Source: Pinterest