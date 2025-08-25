Updated 25 August 2025 at 21:05 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Ganesh Idols Across India You Must See
As the occasion approaches, many devotees travel to different places to experience the cultural and spiritual diversity of the celebration. Know more details here.
Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganpati. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 27. As the occasion approaches, many devotees travel to different places to experience the cultural and spiritual diversity of the celebration.
Whether it's your first time travelling for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in India or you're a regular visitor, travel to these top 5 places to find the biggest idols of Lord Ganesha:
Lalbaughcha Raja, Mumbai
Towering over the crowd at a height of 12 to 20 feet. Lalbaughcha Raja is among the most famous Ganesh idols in India. It's not only known for its iconic height but also for its delicate, elegant and grand carvings that bring Bappa to life.
Khairtabad Ganesh, Hyderabad
While Mumbai is crowned with the king spot for the celebration, the Khairatabad Ganesh steals the show, towering at 70 feet. Hundreds of artists gather to create the gigantic masterpiece, the height reflects the sky-high faith of the locals.
Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai, Pune
The Ganpati idol of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai is famous for its magnificent grandeur, intricate artistry, and the immense amount of gold ornaments and precious stones it's bedecked with, making it one of the richest Ganesh idols in the world and a major pilgrimage site.
Andhericha Raja, Mumbai
Andhericha Raja is also known for fulfilling wishes. It ends its journey at Versova Beach, where millions gather to watch the divine statue disappear under the waves. This must-visit place will take your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration to another level.
Malleswaram Pandal, Bengaluru
The Malleswaram Pandal Ganesh idol is famous for being a central part of the grand Ganesh Utsava, a prominent and widely celebrated festival in Bengaluru that features vibrant processions, cultural programs, and large, intricately decorated Ganesh idols, making it a significant event in the city's cultural calendar.
Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja, Mumbai
The oldest, most loved and tallest Ganesh idols in Mumbai. Towering over the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities since 1928, every local knows the Ganesh galli idol. Its magnificent craftsmanship only adds to the brilliant look of the statue, appearing among the top 10 tallest Ganesh idols in India.
Khetwadi Ganraj, Mumbai
Renowned for being Mumbai's most beautiful statue, the structure is a canvas displaying India's magical blend of traditional and contemporary art. Surrounded by cultural dances, endless music, and the sweetest modaks, you won't be able to say no to dropping in and admiring Khetwai Ganraj.
