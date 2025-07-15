Going Solo This Monsoon? Explore These 5 Destinations In India That You’ll Never Forget

Solo travelling offers freedom to set your own pace and itinerary. Travelling alone can be a rewarding experience as it offers increased independence and opportunities for self-discovery. It also gives you a chance to meet new people and immerse yourself in different cultures. Travellers across the world come to India to explore new places and destinations in the search for solitude and discovery.

Here are the top 5 solo travel destinations in India to explore

1. Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is known for its misty hills, vibrant green tea plantations, and cascading waterfalls. This place offers peaceful and scenic landscapes, which make it a perfect place for solo travellers to relax and reconnect with nature.

2. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh is a place that is filled with a serene environment during the rains. It’s a precise location for solo travellers who are looking to explore yoga, meditation and inner satisfaction. It has a range of riverside cafes, and you can also peacefully walk along the Ganga ghats.

3. Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg is a beautiful hill station that truly comes alive during the monsoon season. If you are planning to visit the place, you can enjoy solitude, try local cuisine, misty views, and the charm of Kodagu hospitality amid the gentle drizzles.

4. Cherapunji, Meghalaya

Cherrapunji is known for its record-breaking rainfall, and it becomes an ethereal wonderland during the rainy season. Solo travellers can trek to living root bridges, explore mysterious caves, and enjoy the beautiful scenery of hills covered with thick fog and waterfalls.

5. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang, during the monsoon season, is extremely famous for its lush greenery, powerful waterfalls and misty landscapes. During the rainy season, it can be a rewarding experience to explore the place due to fewer crowds.

