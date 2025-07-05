5 Less Obvious Things You Need To Pack To Have The Most Relaxing Girls Trip

So, inspired by Dua Lipa’s viral girls trip pictures, you have put your girl squad together, managed to agree on a destination, and even booked all the hotels and activities for that epic girls trip. But before you head out with your besties in tow, do not forget to pack these essentials for making your girls trip a roaring success.

Tons of Ziploc Bags

It may sound like a weird thing to pack for a trip, but it's the one that comes in most handy. Wet clothes, leaky conditioner bottles, broken blushes, or that last minute souvenir shopping you don’t know how to pack – ziploc bag to the rescue. Not to mention, using these bags for their intended purposes which is to carry snacks to the beach, hikes or the long drive from one destination to another.

A Shawl or a Stole

Irrespective of the weather, get a stole or shawl with yourself. From wardrobe mishaps to brutal ACs or even an emergency cover-up when all the other ones are either dirty or wet, a stole or a shawl is your versatile bestie that will always have your back.

Offline Maps

Google Maps are a lifesaver until they are not. A girls trip is the perfect opportunity to get lost on the ‘roads less travelled’ but that can also mean venturing into territories without proper network reception. It is always a good idea to have the maps downloaded or even carrying a physical map with you as a backup and never compromise on your safety.

Squad Approved Playlist & Speakers

Being the car DJ or the hotel room DJ is a thankless job. You constantly have to wrack your brain to come up with the perfect song that matches the vibe and yet have at least one friend complain that you ignored their requests. The solution – a playlist prepared by the group. While you are on it, back a bluetooth speaker to jazz up those getting ready session in the hotel rooms.

Co-Ordinated Sleepwear