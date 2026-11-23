GTA 6 Fever Still Not Over? Why Not Step Into Vice City? 5 Real-Life Florida Spots Every Fan Must Visit
For fans planning a gaming-inspired holiday, here are five real-life Florida destinations worth adding to their bucket list.
- Travel News
- 3 min read
For Grand Theft Auto fans, exploring Vice City has always been an unforgettable virtual experience. But with the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), players can now take their fascination beyond the gaming screen and visit the real-life Florida destinations that inspired the game's fictional locations.
Released on November 19, 2026, GTA 6 takes players to Leonida, a fictional US state heavily inspired by Florida, with Vice City drawing significant inspiration from Miami. From neon-lit beaches and colourful neighbourhoods to sprawling wetlands and tropical islands, the game recreates several aspects of the Sunshine State.
For fans planning a gaming-inspired holiday, here are five real-life Florida destinations worth adding to their bucket list.
1. Miami Beach: Experience the Real Vice City
Miami Beach is among the most recognisable inspirations behind GTA 6's Vice City. The area is famous for its vibrant nightlife, luxury hotels, sports cars and iconic Art Deco architecture.
Advertisement
Visitors can explore Ocean Drive, enjoy the beachfront atmosphere and experience the colourful streets that give the fictional Vice City its distinctive appearance.
2. Wynwood: Explore the Colourful Street Art District
Wynwood, one of Miami's most popular artistic neighbourhoods, is another destination that GTA fans should not miss. The area is known for its colourful murals, graffiti-covered walls and contemporary art galleries.
Advertisement
Wynwood Walls, an outdoor street-art attraction, is particularly popular among visitors looking to experience the artistic side of Miami. The neighbourhood is also considered an inspiration for GTA 6's fictional Stockyard district.
3. Florida Keys: Take a Scenic Road Trip
The fictional Leonida Keys in GTA 6 draw inspiration from the real Florida Keys, a chain of tropical islands connected by scenic highways.
One of the most memorable experiences is driving along the Overseas Highway, which stretches approximately 113 miles between the Miami area and Key West. Visitors can enjoy turquoise waters, palm-covered islands and spectacular ocean views along the route.
4. Everglades National Park: Discover Florida's Wild Side
For players fascinated by GTA 6's swampy landscapes, Everglades National Park offers a real-world equivalent.
The park's wetlands, sawgrass marshes and wildlife inspired the game's fictional Grassrivers region. Visitors can explore the landscape through guided airboat tours and may spot alligators, turtles and several bird species.
5. Clewiston: Experience Florida Beyond the City
Located near Lake Okeechobee, Clewiston offers a glimpse of Florida's quieter agricultural landscape. The town's sugarcane fields, canals and rural surroundings have been associated with GTA 6's fictional Ambrosia region.
Unlike Miami's busy nightlife, Clewiston offers a more relaxed experience, making it an interesting addition to a Florida road trip.
With GTA 6 bringing Florida-inspired landscapes to millions of players, these destinations offer fans an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of Vice City beyond their screens.