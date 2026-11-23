For Grand Theft Auto fans, exploring Vice City has always been an unforgettable virtual experience. But with the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), players can now take their fascination beyond the gaming screen and visit the real-life Florida destinations that inspired the game's fictional locations.

Released on November 19, 2026, GTA 6 takes players to Leonida, a fictional US state heavily inspired by Florida, with Vice City drawing significant inspiration from Miami. From neon-lit beaches and colourful neighbourhoods to sprawling wetlands and tropical islands, the game recreates several aspects of the Sunshine State.

For fans planning a gaming-inspired holiday, here are five real-life Florida destinations worth adding to their bucket list.

1. Miami Beach: Experience the Real Vice City

Miami Beach is among the most recognisable inspirations behind GTA 6's Vice City. The area is famous for its vibrant nightlife, luxury hotels, sports cars and iconic Art Deco architecture.

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Visitors can explore Ocean Drive, enjoy the beachfront atmosphere and experience the colourful streets that give the fictional Vice City its distinctive appearance.

2. Wynwood: Explore the Colourful Street Art District

Wynwood, one of Miami's most popular artistic neighbourhoods, is another destination that GTA fans should not miss. The area is known for its colourful murals, graffiti-covered walls and contemporary art galleries.

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Wynwood Walls, an outdoor street-art attraction, is particularly popular among visitors looking to experience the artistic side of Miami. The neighbourhood is also considered an inspiration for GTA 6's fictional Stockyard district.

3. Florida Keys: Take a Scenic Road Trip

The fictional Leonida Keys in GTA 6 draw inspiration from the real Florida Keys, a chain of tropical islands connected by scenic highways.

One of the most memorable experiences is driving along the Overseas Highway, which stretches approximately 113 miles between the Miami area and Key West. Visitors can enjoy turquoise waters, palm-covered islands and spectacular ocean views along the route.

4. Everglades National Park: Discover Florida's Wild Side

For players fascinated by GTA 6's swampy landscapes, Everglades National Park offers a real-world equivalent.

The park's wetlands, sawgrass marshes and wildlife inspired the game's fictional Grassrivers region. Visitors can explore the landscape through guided airboat tours and may spot alligators, turtles and several bird species.

5. Clewiston: Experience Florida Beyond the City

Located near Lake Okeechobee, Clewiston offers a glimpse of Florida's quieter agricultural landscape. The town's sugarcane fields, canals and rural surroundings have been associated with GTA 6's fictional Ambrosia region.

Unlike Miami's busy nightlife, Clewiston offers a more relaxed experience, making it an interesting addition to a Florida road trip.