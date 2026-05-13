Gut Care Kit To Pack To Avoid Traveller's Diarrhea And Other Stomach-Related Issues During A Trip

On a trip, we often remember to pack our bags with essentials like clothes, shoes, cameras and mobile gadgets. However, many people overlook one crucial aspect: taking care of their stomach and dietary needs during travel. Even a minor oversight can lead to an upset stomach or issues like diarrhea, potentially ruining your entire trip.

Diarrhea while traveling, commonly known as 'traveller's Diarrhea', is the most common health issue faced by travellers. It occurs particularly in destinations where water quality is poor or where food hygiene standards are lax. Contaminated water, unhygienic food and bacteria are also its primary causes. Therefore, if you are planning a trip, make sure to pack a "gut care kit" in your bag.

Also read: The Ultimate Guide To Staying Fresh In Summer

Clean water and food

Consume only clean water and food. Drink using a bottled water. Use this same bottled water even for brushing your teeth. Avoid consuming ice anywhere unless you are certain of its purity. Regarding food, always opt for freshly prepared, hot meals. Steer clear of buffets or food that has been left sitting out for extended periods.

Advertisement

Bacteria found in stale food and unclean water can lead to gut issues durin travel | Image: Freepik

Foods to avoid

While traveling, certain food items like raw vegetables and salads, unpeeled fruits, undercooked meat or seafood, eggs, unpasteurised dairy products and street food can often trigger stomach problems. If you eat these items, ensure they have been freshly cooked. Avoid restaurants or eateries where flies are present or where hygiene standards appear to be compromised.

Advertisement

Stay hydrated

If you get sick with Traveler's Diarrhea, the body loses fluids rapidly. Therefore, it is absolutely crucial to prevent dehydration. Always carry ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts) and take it in case of diarrhea. Bottled water, boiled tea or coffee are safe beverage options. Avoid swallowing water while swimming. If clean water is not available, drink water only after boiling or filtering it.

Hydration is key to gut health | Image: Freepik

Things to pack in gut care kit