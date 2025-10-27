Halloween 2025: Top 5 Countries You Must Visit to Experience the World’s Biggest and Spookiest Celebrations

Halloween is one of the most vibrant and beloved festivals celebrated worldwide. Every year, Halloween is celebrated on October 31. On this day, especially children dress up in costumes for parties and parades, go trick-or-treating (door-to-door) for candy and carve pumpkins into jack-o-lanterns (hollowed pumpkins with a face carved into them).

Originally originating in Scotland and Ireland, and popularly celebrated in the USA, Halloween has quickly become a worldwide sensation in recent years.

Here is the list of countries that host the biggest celebration of Halloween:

Salem, Massachusetts, USA

Salem, Massachusetts, USA | Source: Instagram

If you're a history buff who loves a good scare, Salem is the perfect place to embrace the spooky season. The entire town transforms into a Halloween wonderland featuring amazing ghost tours, seances, haunted houses and costume parades. Visitors can explore haunted graveyards, watch reenactments of the witch trials, and attend the annual Witches' Ball.

Disneyland Paris, France

Disneyland Paris, France | Source: Instagram

Halloween at Disneyland Paris takes a magical twist on another level. The park is adorned with festive decorations, spooky parades, and Disney characters in their Halloween costumes. Visitors can experience themed attractions like Phantom Manor and enjoy meet-and-greets with classic Disney villains such as Maleficent and Captain Hook.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Halloween in Vietnam is a vibrant street festival, with the city's bustling streets, particularly around Bui Vien Street, transforming into a Halloween spectacle. You can explore street parties and pop events at bars, clubs and restaurants. The unique elements of Vietnam's Halloween are its blend of Western influences and local cultures.

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan | Source: Pinterest

The Kawasaki Halloween Parade in Tokyo is one of the biggest and extravagant Halloween celebrations known worldwide. This celebration is held in late October and features thousands of participants in elaborate costumes, ranging from traditional monsters to anime-inspired creations. Along with the parade, the city also hosts countless Halloween-themed events, including costume contests, haunted houses and parties.

Universal Studios, Singapore

Universal Studios, Singapore | Source Instagram