Advertisement

Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on 23rd April and it is the perfect day to visit some revered Hanuman Temples across the country. These temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the embodiment of strength, devotion, and loyalty are places of great importance for devotees. Visiting these sacred sites offers a glimpse into the deep-rooted religious traditions of the country and provides devotees with an opportunity for spiritual upliftment. Here are five famous Hanuman temples in India that are peaceful, powerful and make you feel safe in the vicinity of Lord Hanuman.

Hanumangarhi Temple - Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Situated in the holy city of Ayodhya, Hanumangarhi Temple is one of the most revered Hanuman temples in India. Perched atop a hill, this ancient temple is believed to have been established by the saint Tulsidas. The temple complex also houses shrines dedicated to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, attracting devotees from far and wide.

Hanumangarhi Temple | Image: District Ayodhya

Pracheen Hanuman Mandir - Delhi

Located in Connaught Place, New Delhi, Pracheen Hanuman Mandir is one of the oldest and most prominent Hanuman temples in the national capital. The temple is known for its striking red and white architecture and houses a towering idol of Lord Hanuman adorned with vermilion and marigold garlands. Devotees throng to this temple to seek blessings for strength, courage, and protection.

Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Nestled on the banks of the holy river Ganges in Varanasi, Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman as the remover of obstacles and troubles. It is believed that the temple was established by the revered saint Tulsidas. The temple complex exudes a serene ambiance, drawing devotees who seek solace and relief from their troubles.

Sankat Mochan Temple | Image: Kashibanaras.com

Bala Hanuman Temple - Jamnagar, Gujarat

Located in the historic city of Jamnagar in Gujarat, Bala Hanuman Temple holds the distinction of being listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for its uninterrupted 24-hour chanting of the mantra "Sri Ram, Jai Ram, Jai Jai Ram" since 1964. The continuous chanting has earned the temple the title of "Akhand Ramdhun Mandir," attracting devotees seeking spiritual enlightenment and divine blessings.

Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple - Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu

Situated near the famous Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple is renowned for its unique five-faced idol of Lord Hanuman. Each face of the idol represents a different aspect of Lord Hanuman's character and symbolism. Devotees visit this temple to seek protection, courage, and wisdom from the benevolent deity.