Hemis To Diskit, 7 Must-Visit Monasteries In Leh-Ladakh for A Spiritual Getaway

Leh-Ladakh is known not only for its breathtaking mountains but also for its centuries-old Buddhist monasteries. These monasteries reflect the region's rich spiritual and cultural heritage. Nestled in the valleys and surrounded by panoramic Himalayan views, these sites offer visitors a chance to experience peace, history, and Tibetan Buddhist traditions. Here are some of the must-visit monasteries in Leh-Ladakh:

Hemis Monastery

Hemis Monastery | Image: Ladakh Tourism

Hemis Monastery is the largest and one of the most important Buddhist monasteries in Ladakh. Located around 45 km from Leh, it belongs to the Drukpa lineage of Tibetan Buddhism. The monastery is known for its beautiful Tibetan-style architecture, ancient murals, prayer halls and a museum that houses religious artefacts and thangkas. It also hosts the famous Hemis Festival every year, featuring traditional masked dances. The best time to visit is from May to September. The nearest airport is Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh. From the airports, visitors can hire a taxi to reach the monastery in about one to one-and-a-half hours.

Thiksey Monastery

Thiksey Monastery | Image: Ladakh Tourism

Located about 19 km from Leh, Thiksey Monastery is one of Ladakh's most photographed monasteries. Built on a hilltop, its architecture resembles the Potala Palace in Tibet. The 12-storey monastery overlooks the Indus Valley and houses temples, prayer halls, libraries and a magnificent 49-foot-tall statue of Maitreya Buddha. Visitors can also witness the monks' morning prayers. The monastery is easily accessible by road and can be reached in around 30 minutes by taxi from Leh.

Alchi Monastery

Alchi Monastery | Image: Ladakh Tourism

Situated around 65 km from Leh, Alchi Monastery is one of the oldest Buddhist sites in Ladakh and dates back to the 10th century. Unlike most monasteries in the region, it is built on flat ground near the banks of the Indus River. The monastery is famous for its centuries-old murals, intricate wood carvings and artwork influenced by both Indian and Tibetan traditions. Travellers can reach Alchi by road from Leh in approximately two hours.

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Lamayuru Monastery

Lamayuru Monastery | Image: Ladakh Tourism

Lamayuru Monastery is among the oldest monasteries in Ladakh and is located around 115 km from Leh. It is popularly known as the 'Moonland Monastery' because of the unusual, moon-like landscape surrounding it. The monastery features ancient prayer halls, colourful murals and panoramic views of the rugged mountains. It is believed to have been built on the site of a dried-up lake. Visitors can reach Lamayuru via the Leh–Srinagar Highway. The drive takes around two-and-a-half to three hours.

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Likir Monastery

Likir Monastery | Image: Ladakh Tourism

Located approximately 52 km from Leh, Likir Monastery belongs to the Gelugpa sect of Tibetan Buddhism. The monastery is best known for its towering gold-gilded statue of Maitreya Buddha, which overlooks the valley. Inside, visitors can explore prayer halls, ancient manuscripts, paintings and Buddhist artefacts. The monastery can be reached by road from Leh in about one and a half hours.

Shey Monastery

Shey Monastery | Image: Ladakh Tourism

Shey Monastery is located around 15 km from Leh and was once the summer capital of Ladakh's royal family. The monastery is famous for its 39-foot-tall statue of Shakyamuni Buddha, which is made using copper and gold. Visitors can also explore the historic Shey Palace and enjoy panoramic views of the Indus Valley and the surrounding mountains. It is one of the easiest monasteries to reach, with a drive of around 20 to 30 minutes from Leh.

Diskit Monastery

Diskit Monastery | Image: Ladakh Tourism