Planning A Micro Vacation During Summers? Best Places To Visit

Micro vacations have become very popular among the working class. Gen Z also loves micro-vacations. If you are bored after spending your time at home, here is how you can make those weekends truly memorable.

Also read: Pack These Items On a Long Flight To Make Travel More Comfortable

What is a micro vacation?

A micro vacation is a short holiday, typically lasting between 24 and 72 hours (2–3 days).

Best places for a micro-vacation

If you are planning a short 2–3 day trip, consider adding these places to your wishlist.

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Micro vacations can be enjoyed with family and friends over the weekend | Image: Freepik

Also read: 7 Stunning Trekking Trails in North India For Your Next Adventure

Lansdowne

Located in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, about 258 km from Delhi, Lansdowne is an excellent location for a 2–3 day trip. Beyond its natural beauty, key attractions include Bhulla Tal, the Darwan Singh Museum and War Memorial, Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple and St Mary's Church.

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Micro vacations are suitable for solo travellers | Image: Freepik

Kufri

Kufri is located in Himachal Pradesh, about 20 km from Shimla. The journey from Delhi takes approximately 7–8 hours. Situated at a higher altitude than Shimla, it is significantly colder and a much-visited spot during peak summers. Popular travel spots here include Mahasu Peak, Fagu, Himalayan Nature Park, and Kufri Fun World.

Neemrana

Located on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Rajasthan's Alwar district, Neemrana offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Situated 121 km from Delhi, it is particularly famous for the Neemrana Palace. Other attractions are Sariska National Park, Neemrana Baoli and Tijara Fort Palace.

Ranthambore

Located 402 km from Delhi, Ranthambore is situated in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Key attractions here include the Trinetra Ganesh Temple, Ranthambore Fort and Ranthambore National Park.

Almora