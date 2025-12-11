Hotel IndiGo Near Patong Beach Where Luthra Bros Checked In After Goa Birch Fire Charges Rs 15,000/Night | Inside Pics

The Luthra brothers took refuge in a Thai hotel near Patong beach after fleeing from India. The duo is the key accused in the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire case, which left 25 people dead on December 6. The absconding owners were detained at Phuket's Indigo Hotel after Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice. Their detainment comes as a significant leap forward in the probe into the unfortunate tragedy. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), working closely with Thai authorities, traced the movements of the brothers after they fled India within hours of the tragedy, catching an early-morning IndiGo flight to Thailand.



The hotel in which the brothers checked in is Hotel Indigo. Located 550 m from the famous Patong Beach, the hotel offers world-class amenities and a breathtaking view. It is located in North Patong, as per the hotel's official site, their rooms 'reflect the locale's tropical forests, neon lights, and fishing village heritage.' The hotel boasts 2 on-site multi-cuisine restaurants, on-site parking, a fitness centre and an opulent pool.

What is the per-day tariff at Hotel Indigo in Thailand?

The hotel offers accommodations in three categories: Standard Rooms, Suites, and One-Bedroom Suites. A quick search on the hotel's official website shows that the starting price of the room at the hotel is 5,225 THB (₹14,854) per night, which goes upto 8,075 THB (₹22,957) per night, for the standard room with pool access.

Inside photos of the rooms in Hotel Indigo | Image: Official website

The prices of the rooms have been acquired from the hotel's official site for immediate accommodation. The rents may vary on third-party apps and on the basis of dates.



Spacious rooms, rooftop bar, infinity pool, multi-cuisine dining, fitness centre and more at Hotel Indigo

Hotel Indigo provides world class facilities