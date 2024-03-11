Advertisement

If you love travelling then you know one of the biggest struggles is packing your makeup. If not packed probably, the foundation or eye pallets tend to break, creating a great mess. So here we are with some easy tips which can help you pack your makeup products.

However, if you don't require much makeup and need a couple of products then you can keep them in a small pouch inside your handbag instead of luggage while travelling.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Gets a makeup bag

Always pack your makeup products together rather than packing them directly in your luggage. Buy a pouch (not too large) which has several inside pockets so that you are able to keep your products nicely without mixing them up.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Save eye shadow palette with cotton pads

Eye shadow palettes are quite fragile and easily break while travelling. So, avoid packing them straight in your makeup bag and place cotton pads on top of the shades to protect them from breaking and spilling.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Place makeup bag in the centre of the suitcase

Always place your makeup back in the centre of your suitcase to prevent shock. Also, you can wrap them in a towel as the makeup products carry fragile products will glass packaging which can lead to a break.

Carry products in smaller containers

Avoid carrying huge shampoo, primer, foundation or concealer products and transfer them into smaller containers. It will easily fit in your makeup bag and prevent it from breaking.

Tape or bubble wrap all the makeup products

Be it foundation, shampoo or highlighter, tap all the makeup products to prevent the risk of breaking or spilling out of the bag. You can also use bubble wrap to add an extra layer of protection from cracking or breaking.