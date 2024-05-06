Advertisement

If you're an adventure seeker at heart, and a pleasant sunny day makes you gear up for a long drive alongside nature's serene landscapes that capable of transporting you into a different verse then India's naturally enhanced road routes are awaiting you to pass by. Have a look at these perfect road trip lanes that'll take you to your desired destinations with your family and friends.

India beckons to the adventurous at heart with its diverse landscapes and scenic roads perfect for those looking to explore the country’s natural beauty. Here are some of the most stunning road trip routes across India that promise breathtaking views and memorable experiences with friends and family.

Bengaluru to Bandipur forest

Starting in the bustling city of Bengaluru, the route to Bandipur Forest is a journey through changing landscapes, from urban sprawl to lush greenery and rolling hills. This drive provides a tranquil escape into nature, where the forest comes alive with a diverse range of flora and fauna.

Shimla to Parvati Valley

In the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, the drive from Shimla to Parvati Valley is nothing short of magical. Winding through majestic mountains and dense woodlands, travelers are treated to the soothing sights and sounds of the Beas River and its accompanying streams. This route offers a thrilling adventure with well-maintained roads making it a smooth ride.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Jim Corbett to Dehradun

Connecting Jim Corbett National Park to Dehradun, this route passes through vibrant ecosystems and the chance to spot wildlife in their natural habitat. The journey is enhanced by stops at the spiritual city of Haridwar and the biodiverse Rajaji National Park, home to elephants and tigers.

Cherrapunji to Shillong

Traveling from Cherrapunji to Shillong, tourists experience the enchanting contrast between one of the wettest places on earth and the 'Scotland of the East'. Shillong's cool climate, delicious local cuisine, and vibrant street life offer a rich cultural tapestry, while Cherrapunji invites thrill-seekers with activities like ziplining and kayaking.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Gulmarg to Srinagar

The route from Gulmarg to Srinagar is picturesque, filled with panoramic views of snow-capped mountains, lush meadows, and dense forests. This journey is particularly serene, giving a glimpse into the region’s natural beauty and the unique culture of Kashmir.

Chandigarh to Kasol

The drive from the plains of Chandigarh to the valleys of Kasol is cinematic, with dramatic landscapes that shift from urban architecture to the untamed beauty of Himalayan vistas. Kasol, known for its scenic treks and delicious Israeli food, offers a blend of natural beauty and gastronomic delight.