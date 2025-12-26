Indian Cities That Have AQI Below 50 And Are A Must Visit

Pollution levels and the Air Quality Index (AQI) in parts of India, especially the Delhi NCR region, are dominating headlines. Many urban centers, at morning time, have recorded AQI readings above 200, prompting health warnings. People are consciously limiting outdoor activity, schools are operating on a hybrid model and the use air purifiers indoors has become a necessity. The poor air quality amid rising pollution levels have also hampered the people's travel plans.

However, not all parts of India have "dangerous" air quality. Here are some cities that you can travel to during New Year's that have AQI lower than 50.

Shillong

Like most parts in North East India, Shillong also has "good" AQI, with levels touching 10. Shillong, also known as the "Scotland Of The East", is a city that travellers can visit during this time to avoid breathing hazardous air. There's plenty to explore in the nature in Shillong, including lakes, hills and waterfalls. Additionally, the local culture of North East India is something that people must soak in while travelling to Shillong.

Shillong is must visit for people who love nature | Image: X

Srinagar

The AQI in Srinagar is around 41, which makes it a place to travel to for a getaway. Natural beauty blossoms in Srinagar all through the year, but in winters, one can even experience snowfall in the city.

Srinagar is famous for the Dal Lake | Image: X

Sri Vijaya Puram

Erstwhile Port Blair, Sri Vijaya Puram in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has AQI of 36. Apart from good air quality, the city offers miles and miles of stunning beaches, endless greenery, amazing hidden treasures and mouth-watering seafood.

Sri Vijaya Puram is known for its beaches and seafood | Image: X

Pampore

Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir has AQI of 43. Located near Srinagar, Pampore is famous for its saffron and is also known as Saffron Town of Kashmir. Pampore is the gateway to the serenity of Jammu and Kashmir and is a must visit place during winters.

Damoh