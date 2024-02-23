Advertisement

Dubai International Airport (DXB), which is the world's busiest international hub, experienced an increase in passenger traffic last year, reaching 86.9 million passengers, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. This marked a 31.7 per cent rise compared to 2019. An interesting fact is that India emerged as the top destination country for DXB, with 11.9 million passengers in 2023.

Following this, Dubai also introduced a Five-Year Multiple-Entry Visa to further bolster travel between India and Dubai. This step ensures that the visa, issued within two to five working days upon receiving and accepting the service request, allows its holder to stay in the country for 90 days, extendable once for a similar period, with a total stay not exceeding 180 days in one year. So, what makes Dubai such a desirable destination for Indians? Let us find out.

File photo of Dubai | Unsplash

Exquisite modern architecture

Dubai's skyline is living proof of human ingenuity and architectural prowess, boasting iconic structures that defy gravity and convention. From the soaring heights of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, to the stunning sail-shaped silhouette of the Burj Al Arab, every edifice is a masterpiece of modern design and engineering.

Luxurious lifestyle

In Dubai, luxury knows no bounds, with lavish hotels, high-end shopping malls, and gourmet dining establishments that cater to the most discerning tastes. Indulging in world-class shopping along the glittering corridors of the Dubai Mall or savouring exquisite culinary delights at Michelin-starred restaurants overlooking the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf is loved by every tourist.

Desert adventures

Venturing beyond the city limits to experience the timeless beauty of the Arabian Desert is also a huge bonus for tourists. Desert safaris that offer heart-pounding dune bashing, camel rides, and traditional Bedouin experiences under the starry desert sky make for the ultimate adrenaline rush activities.

File photo of Dubai | Unsplash

Cultural side

Despite its modern aspect, Dubai remains deeply rooted in its rich cultural heritage and traditions. Tourists like to explore the historic Al Fahidi neighbourhood, home to the city's oldest buildings and museums that offer a glimpse into Dubai's past. The bustling souks of Deira and Bastakiya, where artisans craft intricate textiles, jewellery, and spices in the marketplaces make for an enriching tour.

Great nightlife

As the sun sets over the Arabian Gulf, Dubai comes alive with an electrifying nightlife scene that rivals the world's most renowned party destinations. From chic rooftop bars and beach clubs to pulsating nightclubs and live entertainment venues, there's no shortage of options for tourists seeking to dance the night away in style.