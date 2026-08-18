Kangana Ranaut Visits Siddhivinayak, Mumba Devi Temple In Mumbai | Photos



For the temple outing, Kangana opted for a traditional look. She wore a vibrant red-orange-toned silk saree, styled with a matching pallu covering her head. Traditional gajra was arranged around her bun, while classic jhumkas completed the ethnic ensemble.

The spiritual visit comes as Kangana continues to balance her public life with her acting career. On the film front, she was seen in the political drama 'Emergency' (2025) and 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', a film that recounts the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Kangana has also recently wrapped 'Queen 2', returning as Rani, the character she originally portrayed in the 2014 film 'Queen'.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the first film followed Rani Mehra, a sheltered young woman from Delhi whose fiance calls off their wedding, prompting her to embark on her honeymoon alone.

As Rani travels through Europe, she gains confidence, embraces independence and rediscovers herself.

The film featured Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko and Jeffrey Ho, and was produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, with music composed by Amit Trivedi. (ANI)