'Sorry, Not Sorry...': Kerala Tourism's Witty Dig At 'KitKat Heist' Goes Viral | WATCH

Thiruvananthapuram: An unlikely conversation between a massive chocolate heist and a legendary Kerala Tourism post has set the internet ablaze.

While European authorities are struggling to locate a missing truck carrying over 400,000 KitKat bars, weighing a staggering 12 tonnes, Kerala Tourism has decided to offer the world a "savoury break" from the bad news by visiting Kerala and

In a move that has gone viral across X and Instagram, Kerala Tourism took a light-hearted jibe at the "Great Easter KitKat Heist", becoming the unofficial "rebuttal" to the chocolate-themed crime.

The Heist

The saga began last week when a shipment of 413,793 KitKat units disappeared while in transit from central Italy to Poland.

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Nestlé, the parent company, issued a statement saying the thieves took their "Have a Break" slogan far too literally.

With the truck and its 12-tonne load still missing, the heist has sparked fears of a chocolate shortage ahead of the Easter holidays.

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However, social media users quickly dug up a famous post from the KeralaTourism handle, which has historically championed the state's bold culinary identity, to remind the world that while some might steal for a break, Kerala offers a break of a much more savoury kind.

While the world mourned the loss of 400,000 tonnes of KitKats, users on X reshared the post with captions like: "Why settle for a stolen wafer when you can have a legendary roast?" and "The only 'break' we need is a break in Kerala."

Why It Went Viral?

While the KitKat thieves are currently the world's most wanted "sweet-toothed" criminals, the Kerala Tourism post represents a different kind of obsession, the global craving for Kerala’s rich heritage.

Thousands of users began tagging the KitKat brand, suggesting that perhaps the thieves should have traded the sugar for the spice of a traditional Malayali kitchen.

The post, which originally made waves for its unapologetic celebration of local culture, has become a rallying point for those who prefer the state's rich heritage over imported sweets.

A Culinary Distraction

As police continue to search for the missing truck and its 400,000 chocolate bars, the digital world has found a savoury distraction.

The Kerala Tourism post has seen a massive surge in likes and retweets over the last 24 hours, proving that whether it’s a chocolate heist or a trip to Kerala, the way to the internet's heart is, and always will be, through the stomach.