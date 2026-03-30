Productive or Exploitative: Kochi Company’s Weekend Guidelines Sparks Debate Online

In an era where "hustle culture" is often glorified, one entry-level employee’s viral plea for clarity has sparked a heated debate over labor rights and corporate ethics. The worker, who recently shared their grueling schedule online, raised a question that is becoming increasingly common among Gen Z professionals: "Is this work schedule even legal, or am I being exploited?"

The 9-to-10 Reality

For many, the standard workday ends when the office lights go out. For this employee, 5 PM is merely halftime. Their daily routine looks like a marathon.

From 9 AM to 5 PM, they are required to be in the office, followed immediately by a mandatory work-from-home shift from 5 PM until 10 PM. This effectively creates a thirteen-hour workday. Furthermore, the employee is expected to work on both Saturdays and Sundays from home, despite the physical office being closed. With only two days of leave provided per month and no proper weekly day off, the employee is essentially clocking ninety-one hours a week.

However, the one that has raised the most red flags is the requirement to inform the management/HR in advance if the employees will be out of Kochi over the weekend.

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The reactions

The reaction of the redditors to the post have been that of shock and horror. While one user commented, “ Please leave the company. They don't have any right to know your whereabouts on weekends. If they are asking to work mandatory on weekends then it's poor work force planning from their end. Employees should not suffer from management's mistakes!”, another said, “You are expected to work on Saturday and Sunday, OP please hold your ground, and not work on those days even if it means quitting this shitty organisation, if on your offer letter the working hours were mentioned as 9-5 please demand to be reprimanded for those additional hours you are putting in please never tolerate such bs that these companies put up, it's better to just quit and find a better place which actually has better policy, no company cares about you, but still it's other companies that provide decent work conditions.”