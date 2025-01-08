Chandi Chowk Metro Death Stirs Suicide Concern: Top Anti Suicide Campaigns By Metro Corporations

Kolkata Metro Railway authorities have decided to streamline their focus into the 'anti-suicide' campaign by pleading passengers not to take any extreme measures that puts their life at risk through posters and asking commuters not to move perilously close to the edge of the platform.

The decision comes after a passenger died at Chandni Chowk station on January 6, 2025, which disrupted train services specifically in the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor (Blue line) for over two hours, affecting daily commute of thousands.

Have metro authorities across India taken suicide related initiatives?

On World Suicide Prevention Day in 2024, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) strategically got banners and digital displays at heavy-traffic metro stations across the Delhi to promote messages of hope and resilience.