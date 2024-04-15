Advertisement

Rajasthan, famed for its expansive deserts and historic forts, also boasts a series of stunning lakes, providing serene escapes within its arid landscape. Contrary to its desert-dominated image, Rajasthan’s lakes reveal the state’s rich historical and cultural tapestry, offering tranquil retreats for spiritual seekers, romantic couples and peace-loving travellers alike.

Fateh Sagar Lake

This 17th-century artificial lake is a beloved spot in Udaipur. Boating here is particularly enchanting during the evening when the setting sun bathes the lake in golden hues, making for a picturesque experience.

Pichola lake

Created in the 14th century, Lake Pichola is encircled by grand palaces and temples, reflecting Rajasthan’s regal past. The lake offers boat rides that provide stunning views of Udaipur’s City Palace, allowing visitors to soak in the majestic surroundings.

Jaisamand lake

Also known as Dhebar Lake, Jaisamand holds the title of one of Asia’s largest artificial lakes. Constructed in the 17th century by Maharana Jai Singh, the lake features ornate marble steps, chhatris (cenotaphs), and palaces, enhancing its historical charm.

Sambhar lake

Renowned as India’s largest saltwater lake, Sambhar Lake is a paradise for birdwatchers. The area becomes a bustling haven for a variety of migratory birds, including the picturesque pink flamingoes, making it a vibrant spot for nature enthusiasts.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Nakki lake

Located in Rajasthan’s only hill station, Mount Abu, Nakki Lake holds a mythical charm, believed to have been sculpted by gods with their nails ('nakh'). Its mystical origins and natural beauty make it a must-visit.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Pushkar lake

One of India’s most sacred and ancient lakes, Pushkar Lake is surrounded by 52 ghats where pilgrims converge. The lake's spiritual significance is magnified during the annual Pushkar Camel Fair, which adds vibrant cultural festivities to its tranquil waters.

These lakes not only enrich Rajasthan’s geographical diversity but also allow people to break free from city life and experience peace and tranquility amidst nature's serene waterbodies.