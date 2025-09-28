Learning New Language To Reading News, 5 Smart Ways To Make Your Commute Productive

Daily travel often causes fatigue, stress and exhaustion, which negatively impacts our productivity, mood and overall work-life balance. While there is relief for remote workers, others who hassle through traffic and take their morning trains, buses, and rush to their offices could find it an irritating and mentally exhausting experience.

However, there are multiple effective ways to turn your daily commute into a productive and mentally relaxing time:

Podcasts and audiobooks

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

In this digital world, we often end up scrolling our phones endlessly during travel hours. Although it’s a temporary solution to boost your mood, it comes with no real benefits in the long run. Instead, you can swap the scrolling with intelligent, though-provoking podcasts or audiobooks, which will not only help to improve your knowledge but also offer relaxation and mental stimulation.

Planning the day

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

You can plan your day while travelling, i.e. by making a "To-Do-List". This list helps you mark certain events and tasks as priorities, instilling greater clarity on how to proceed with your day and reducing stress time.

Learning a new language

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

There are multiple platforms available online for language learning, such as apps, websites, and social media groups, which provide task-based learning schedules. You can keep your mind busy by tracking your skill development on these platforms and turning your idle travel into a self-improvement session.

Catch up on the news

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

You can be updated and know what is happening around the world by reading articles, e-newspapers or maybe just by reading the headlines. This will help you understand the impacts of certain events and developments in your lives.

READ MORE: 5 Indian Travel Destinations to Skip This Season Due to Landslides and Heavy Rains

Clear small tasks

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest