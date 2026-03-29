Lightning Struck 2 Lovers At This Spot In Mussoorie, Now Their Spirits Haunt It - Here's A Travel Guide For Ghost Hunters

The mere mention of Uttarakhand is likely to conjure up images of beautiful valleys in your mind. However, you might be surprised to learn that Uttarakhand is renowned not only for its scenic beauty but also for certain haunted locations. For those looking for a spooky experience on a trip, they simply must pay a visit to this specific spot located in Mussoorie.

The hills of Uttarakhand are home to several haunted locations | Image: Freepik

Pari Tibba in Mussoorie

Mussoorie is home to a popular haunted destination - Pari Tibba. It is a forested hill situated to the south of Mussoorie's famous Woodstock School. It is believed that lightning strikes this location frequently. The area is also notorious for strange and inexplicable occurrences. For this reason, many people are hesitant to visit it.

Advertisement

The mystery lore of Pari Tibba

Locals residing in the vicinity of this place believe that two lovers met their tragic end at Pari Tibba after being struck by lightning. A widespread belief persists that the spirits of those two lovers, who perished in this forest due to a lightning strike, continue to wander the area to this day. It is for this reason that the place is considered haunted and eerie.

Pari Tibba reportedly witnesses frequent episodes of lightning | Image: Freepik

People often feel unnerved or frightened when they learn about the mysteries surrounding this place. However, for those who enjoy exploring haunted locations, venturing into Pari Tibba can prove to be an exciting and worthwhile experience. In addition to Pari Tibba, other places such as Lohaghat (located in Champawat), the Lambi Dehar Mines (situated on the outskirts of Mussoorie) and Mullingar Mansion are also counted among the most haunted places in Uttarakhand.