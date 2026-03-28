Noida Jewar Airport: Flights, Capacity, Connectivity - All You Need To Know about Delhi-NCR’s Mega New Gateway

The aviation landscape of Uttar Pradesh and moreover India gets a major upgrade today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to inaugurate the first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. Considered as one of India’s most critical greenfield airport projects, the Noida International Airport is expected to ease the congestion at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the airport around 11:30 AM for a walkthrough of the terminal building, followed by the formal inauguration at noon and a public address.

Second Airport For Delhi-NCR

As the Delhi-NCR region gets Noida Jewar Airport as the second international airport, it will also help reduce the traffic burden on the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital that handled 79.26 million passengers in FY 2024-25, making it the 9th busiest airport globally.

With the addition of Noida International Airport at Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, the region immediately gets an extra capacity of 12 million passengers per annum, offering much-needed relief.

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The first phase of the airport, which has been built at an investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under a public-private partnership model, was planned as a Multi-Modal Transport Hub with seamless integration across road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems. The Noida Airport also incorporates a fully operational terminal, air traffic control tower, a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and other passenger facilities.

The Noida International Airport begins operations with -

A 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft Around 150 daily flight movements 10 aerobridges and 28 aircraft stands Advanced navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) Advanced airfield lighting to support round-the-clock, all-weather operational capability

All You Must Know - Noida International Airport

Location: Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, along the Yamuna Expressway

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Phase 1 Capacity: 12 million passengers annually

Future Capacity: 70 million passenger annualy, scalable up to 120 million passenger annualy by 2050

Total Project Area: Around 11,750 acres

Planned Expansion: Up to 5-6 runways in future phases

Cargo Capacity: 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually (expandable to 18 lakh)

Special Feature: 40-acre Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility

Investment: Rs 11,200 crore (Phase 1)

Daily Flights (initial): Around 150

The Noida International Airport is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient airports of its kind. It aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, powered significantly by solar energy and built with sustainable systems.

“Designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project, Noida International Airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, integrating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices. Its architectural design draws inspiration from Indian heritage, incorporating elements reminiscent of traditional ghats and havelis, thereby blending cultural aesthetics with modern infrastructure,” the PIB release stated.

The Noida Airport Project: Details About All 4 Phases

The project to develop the international world-class airport at Noida's Jewar will be completed in four phases, eventually transforming it 0into one of the largest airport hubs in Asia.

Once complete, the airport is expected to handle up to 70 million passengers annually, with long-term projections going up to 120 million by 2050. Multiple additional runways will be added to meet future demand.

Big Boost To Economy, Jobs and Land/Property Value

The land used to develop the Phase 1 of Noida International Airport spans 1,334 hectares, largely acquired from former wheat fields. Compensation for landowners went up to Rs 4,300 per square metre. Property prices along the Yamuna Expressway have signifcantly surged with plots up 536 per cent and apartments up 158 poer cent between 2020 and 2025.

The project is also a major employment generator, expected to create over 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs. Additionally, Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS) has committed an investment of Rs 4,458 crore towards cargo and catering infrastructure.

Key Routes and Other Projects

Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Jewar Expressway

A Rs 3,631 crore spur linking to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Proposed 72-km RRTS corridor connecting Ghaziabad to Jewar

This integration across road, rail, metro and regional transit systems is expected to ensure smooth passenger and cargo movement.

Noida International Project Timeline

The Noida Jewar airport has moved rapidly from concept to completion -

Approvals: 2017-2019

Land acquisition: 2020

Foundation stone: November 2021

Construction: Began in 2022

License granted: March 6, 2026