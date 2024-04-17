Advertisement

How long can you exist in your concrete jungle without wanting to break free and relax in the lap of nature? You need a break, especially if it is a big, fast, busy city like Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru. For city dwellers who want a refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru, there are several idyllic destinations within a short driving distance that offer the perfect weekend getaway. These destinations promise a rejuvenating break from routine for a weekend. Here are five weekend trip locations from Bengaluru that you must explore.

Coorg

Nestled amidst the misty hills of the Western Ghats, Coorg is a paradise for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike. Known for its sprawling coffee plantations, cascading waterfalls, and lush green forests, Coorg offers a serene retreat from the city's chaos. Visitors can explore the scenic beauty of Abbey Falls, embark on a trek to the breathtaking Tadiandamol Peak, or indulge in a leisurely stroll through the aromatic coffee estates. With its cool climate and tranquil ambiance, Coorg is the perfect destination for a relaxing weekend escape.

Coorg | Image: Unsplash

Dandeli

Located in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, Dandeli is a haven for thrill-seekers and wildlife enthusiasts. Home to the majestic River Kali and the dense forests of the Western Ghats, Dandeli offers a wide range of adventure activities, including river rafting, kayaking, trekking, and wildlife safaris. Visitors can also explore the ancient caves of Kavala and enjoy bird watching at the Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary. Adrenaline-pumping adventures, cultural enrichment and scenic beauty, Dandeli is an ideal destination for the perfect action-packed weekend getaway.

Chikmagalur

Renowned for its picturesque landscapes and lush green hills, Chikmagalur is a tranquil hill station located at the foothills of the Mullayanagiri range. Famous for its coffee estates, mist-covered hills, and serene waterfalls, Chikmagalur offers a serene retreat from the city's hustle and bustle. Visitors can embark on scenic treks to Mullayanagiri, Baba Budangiri, and Kemmanagundi, or simply relax amidst the serene surroundings of its coffee plantations. With its cool climate and breathtaking vistas, Chikmagalur is the perfect destination for a peaceful weekend escape.

Chikmagalur | Image: Unsplash

Ooty

Nestled in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu, Ooty is a charming hill station known for its scenic beauty, pleasant climate, and colonial charm. Popularly known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty offers a plethora of attractions, including the picturesque Ooty Lake, the lush Botanical Gardens, and the historic Nilgiri Mountain Railway. Visitors can also explore the scenic tea estates of nearby Coonoor or embark on a trek to Doddabetta Peak for panoramic views of the surrounding hills. With its cool climate and old-world charm, Ooty is a timeless destination for a memorable weekend getaway.

Ooty | Image: Unsplash

Gokarna

Situated on the scenic coastline of Karnataka, Gokarna is a serene beach town known for its pristine beaches, ancient temples, and laid-back vibe. With its golden sands, clear blue waters, and palm-fringed shores, Gokarna offers the perfect escape for beach lovers and sunseekers. Visitors can relax on the tranquil beaches of Om, Kudle, and Half Moon, or explore the rustic charm of Gokarna town and its sacred temples. With its serene beaches and serene ambiance, Gokarna is the ideal destination for a blissful weekend retreat by the sea.