sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:58 IST, July 4th 2024

London Tourists Go Viral For Catching A Pickpocket: How To Ensure Your Safety On International Trips

A couple of tourists went viral in London after catching hold of a pickpocket. Here's how your friends and you could ensure your safety on trips abroad.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Travelling abroad in 2024: Here's how to keep safe on international trips
Travelling abroad in 2024: Here's how to keep safe on international trips | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:58 IST, July 4th 2024