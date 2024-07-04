Published 11:58 IST, July 4th 2024
London Tourists Go Viral For Catching A Pickpocket: How To Ensure Your Safety On International Trips
A couple of tourists went viral in London after catching hold of a pickpocket. Here's how your friends and you could ensure your safety on trips abroad.
- Travel
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Travelling abroad in 2024: Here's how to keep safe on international trips | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:58 IST, July 4th 2024