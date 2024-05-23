Advertisement

Summer is the perfect time to pack our bags and set out to explore the world. Our beautiful country has so much to offer, whether you're craving tranquillity, natural beauty, city life, or adventure. What makes India an amazing destination for backpacking is that you can have a luxurious high-budget trip or enjoy the same places on a smaller budget. No matter what your budget is, you'll find options for travel, accommodation, and food. If you're looking for an affordable trip under Rs 9000, here are a few must-visit places.

How to save money on a vacation?

You can compromise on your budget but not on safety. So wherever you are looking for accommodation or food, do a thorough background check. Try to stay in hostels, and use public transport as it will also add to a new experience. Try local cuisines, such as street foods or local restaurants to explore the taste of that particular area.

Budget-friendly places to visit

Ladakh

This destination is hailed as the holy grail of backpacking in India, boasting pristine snow-clad mountains, the soothing sound of flowing rivers, clear blue skies, exhilarating and breathtaking views, and diverse topography. It's the perfect place for trekking and exploring unseen spots.

Spiti Valley

It's a sensory delight as you ascend in altitude and the temperature drops, leaving you mesmerized at every pit stop and landmark.

Jaisalmer

It provides an excellent opportunity to experience royalty and luxury in its truest sense. Alternatively, you can camp in the open desert, stargaze, embark on a desert safari, admire the stunning views of the town and the desert from the top of the fort, visit magnificent havelis, and immerse yourself in the folklore of this magical place.

Gokarna

This town is a charming little beach destination known for its beautiful temples and stunning beaches. You should definitely go trekking to Kudle Beach, Om Beach, and Paradise Beach, and make sure to catch the breathtaking sunrise, sunset, and moonrise while you're there. It's such a peaceful and lovely place to visit!

Rishikesh

The city offers an abundance of activities for travellers, such as rafting, rappelling, rock climbing, bungee jumping, and hiking. Additionally, visitors can delve into their spiritual side by staying in an ashram, where they can immerse themselves in yoga, meditation, and indulgent ayurvedic massages.