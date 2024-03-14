Love Travelling In Trains? Explore These Vande Bharat Express Routes For A Memorable Journey

Advertisement

After the first Vande Bharat Express commenced its journey in 2019 from Delhi to Varanasi, the super fast express service gained popularity as a go-to mode of public transportation within the nation. The benefits of travelling extend to reducing the travel time, while proving to be a leisurely experience as travellers on board can avail services such as 32-inch entertainment screens, WiFi connectivity among the rest.

It currently is operational in 36 routes within India. The trains under the Vande Bharat banner have also been aiding in festive travel demands, including during the winter season. Have a look at your favourite routes bfeor you plan on visiting these tourist hotspots.

Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore

Among the new routes introduced is the Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express, covering 630 kilometres (kms) with stops at key stations like Madurai and Tiruchchirappalli. It's a seven hours and 50 minutes, running six days a week except Tuesdays.

MGR Chennai-Vijayawada

Another notable route is the MGR Chennai-Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express, enhancing connectivity across 516 kms of terrain through Renigunta and Nellore, completing the journey in six hours and 40 minutes.

Image credt: Unsplash

Patna-Howrah

This super fast service also extends to the Patna-Howrah route, offering a speedy six hours and 35 minutes travel time across 535 kms, with notable stops including Asansol and Durgapur.

Image credit: Unsplash

Secunderabad-Bengaluru

Further south, the Secunderabad (Kacheguda)-Bengaluru (Yesvantpur) Vande Bharat Express covers 609 kms, passing through scenic locations like Kurnool City, making the trip in over eight hours.

Rourkela-Puri

The Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express, which showcases travellers the best of Odisha, covering roughly 505 kms and provides the opportunity to explore this eastern gem of India n just seven hours and 45 minutes.

Jamnagar-Ahmedabad

This train starts from Jamnagar and passes through popular spots like Rajkot, Wankaner Junction, Surendranagar, Viramgam Junction, covering a distance of 330 km to reach the final destination within five hours.





