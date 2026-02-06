Maha Shivaratri 2026: Kashi Vishwanath To Srisaila Mallikarjuna, 6 Must-Visit Shiva Temples

Maha Shivaratri 2026: This festival is one of the most auspicious for Hindus as it represents the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Maha Shivaratri occurs during Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna, and this year, it will be celebrated on February 15. As the festival approaches, we have compiled a list of significant Lord Shiva temples that devotees should visit on this special day.

Lord Shiva is worshipped at 12 Jyotirlingas, including Somnath in Gujarat, Kashi in Varanasi, and Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain. These Jyotirlinga shrines are believed to be places where Shiva appeared as a fiery column of light. While all 12 are important, six temples particularly stand out for their significance on Maha Shivaratri.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi

This city holds immense importance in relation to Lord Shiva. According to Hindu texts, it was here that Lord Shiva manifested as an infinite column of light before Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu during their argument over supremacy. Known as the eternal city of Lord Shiva, Varanasi features grand processions called Shiv Baraat and night-long prayers at its ghats.

Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain

Famous for its unique Bhasma Aarti (ash ritual) and a 9-day Shiv Navratri celebration leading up to the main night, the Mahakaleshwar Temple is located beside the holy river Shipra. The presiding deity, Shiva in the form of a lingam, is believed to be Swayambhu (self-manifested).

Somnath Temple, Gujarat

As the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas and situated along the Arabian Sea coast, the Somnath Temple has a captivating legend. It is said that the Moon God (Soma) built the original temple in gold after bathing in the Sarasvati River to regain his lustre, thus earning the title "Lord of the Moon." During Maha Shivaratri, the temple hosts grand Prahari Puja throughout the night.

Srisaila Mallikarjuna Temple, Andhra Pradesh

This temple is significant to both Shaivism and Shaktism, as it combines the Jyotirlinga and Shaktipeeth. According to legend, the linga was worshipped with jasmine (referred to as Mallika in Telugu), leading to the name Mallikarjuna. The temple celebrates Maha Shivaratri with an 11-day Brahmotsavam, which includes grand processions and the unique Pagaalankarana, culminating in the main Lingodbhavakala Abhishekam at midnight, attracting massive crowds.

Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram

As the southernmost Jyotirlinga, Ramanathaswamy Temple is where devotees traditionally take a holy dip in the sea before worship. Established and worshipped by Lord Rama before he crossed the Rama Setu bridge to Sri Lanka, this temple hosts a grand multi-day festival during Maha Shivaratri, featuring special abhishekams, processions, and car festivals.

Trimbakeshwar Temple, Maharashtra

Located at the source of the Godavari River, this temple is revered for ancestral liberation rituals. It is known for its unique three-faced lingam that represents Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma. Celebrations on Maha Shivaratri include all-night prayers, special abhishekas, and the Palkhi Utsav of Trimbakraja.