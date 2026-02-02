Planning A Bachelorette Trip With Your Bffs This Year? Beyond Goa, 7 Indian Destinations Ideal For a Girls-only Vacay

A bachelorette trip before one's big day has now become an integral part of wedding festivities, even in India. If you are planning a trip with your girls before the big day, India has several ideal destinations for you. From misty hills and serene beaches to cultural hotspots and offbeat escapes, India offers several destinations ideal for a fun-filled girls-only getaway, which will help you create unforgettable memories. If you’re planning a bachelorette trip this year, here are seven stunning destinations in India that promise adventure, relaxation and Insta-worthy moments.

Udaipur

The royal Rajasthan continues to be a top choice for brides-to-be who love elegance and indulgence. The City of Lakes offers luxurious heritage hotels, rooftop dining with lake views, spa experiences and picturesque sunsets, making it perfect for a classy and relaxed celebration.



Manali

The city remains an evergreen favourite for mountain lovers. Scenic landscapes, cosy cafés, snow-capped views and adventure activities like paragliding and river rafting ensure there’s never a dull moment. Old Manali’s vibrant vibe is ideal for laid-back evenings with your squad.

Gokarna

If you’re craving a beach escape, ditch the loud and crowded Goa for a quieter and more serene Gokarna in Karnataka. With its peaceful beaches, minimal crowds and relaxed atmosphere, it’s ideal for bonfire nights, sunset walks and heartfelt conversations away from city chaos.

Shillong

Adding a refreshing twist to your itinerary, Shillong in Meghalaya is a perfect North-East destination for a girls’ trip. Often called the ‘Scotland of the East’, Shillong offers lush hills, waterfalls, charming cafés and a buzzing music culture, great for bonding and exploration.

Gangtok

Another North-East gem is Gangtok in Sikkim. Clean streets, panoramic Himalayan views, monasteries and vibrant local markets make Gangtok an excellent choice for a calm yet culturally rich bachelorette getaway.



Pondicherry

For a touch of European charm in India, Pondicherry never disappoints. Its pastel-coloured streets, French cafés, boutique stays and relaxed beaches are perfect for slow travel, stylish photoshoots and unwinding with your best friends.

Tawang