Manali Turns Into Winter Wonderland Under Snow Blanket, Tourists Rush To Enjoy Scenic Magic | VIDEO

Manali: Tourists in the picturesque hill station of Manali are rejoicing as the region received a fresh spell of snowfall on Sunday night. The snow's white blanket has created a festive atmosphere, with visitors seen enjoying the scenic views and winter activities amid the falling snow.

Tourist Ajit Singh from Chandigarh, sharing her joy, spoke to ANI, saying, "I would like to say that this is a very nice place. “Everyone should visit this place. People used to think that there would be some problems on January 26. There is no such problem anywhere. There is nothing like that. You should come here and enjoy. You should come here with your family. This is a very good life snowfall. The temperature used to be minus 7 or 8, but now snowfall has started. All the tourists are enjoying. There is no problem. Everyone should come here and enjoy.”

"It is a very heavy snowfall. I am very happy to see this snowfall. There was a prediction of snowfall today. But now I have seen it. It is very nice. I would like to note that this is the heaviest snowfall in Manali. You can get this experience here. If you want to experience this, you should visit Manali. It feels very nice", said Vijay Singh, another tourist.

The India Meteorological Department stated on Sunday that the weather highlights indicate that, under the influence of two Western Disturbances in quick succession, light to moderate scattered/ fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely over the Western Himalayan region and light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall over the adjoining plains of northwest India and Central India during 01st to 3rd February. Thereafter, a third western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region during 05th-07th February, 2026.

According to the India Meteorological Department, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching (30-40 gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 01st-03rd February.