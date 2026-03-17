Mrunal Thakur Seeks Blessings At Iconic Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple In Pune, Shares Spiritual Moments

Mrunal Thakur is preparing for the release of her upcoming film, Dacoit. Shaneil Deo directs the film, which also stars Adivi Sesh, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and Atul Kulkarni in important roles. Before the film’s theatrical release, she visited the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune. On Tuesday, she posted moments from her visit on her Instagram handle.

In the pictures, Mrunal appeared in a traditional red outfit. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup and avoided heavy styling. She stood with folded hands in front of the deity while posing. The images quickly went viral online because of their authenticity and elegance. In the caption, Mrunal wrote, “If I came to Pune and did not have a darshan of Bappa, then what did I do?"

For the unversed, the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune, Maharashtra, stands as a prestigious Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is believed that people established it in 1893. The temple is famous for its popularity and wealth, and it houses a 7.5-foot-tall idol decorated with gold and jewels. It serves as a major spiritual centre and is especially known for its ten-day Ganeshotsav festival.

Visitors who are planning a trip to the temple should visit during the ten-day Ganeshotsav festival, which usually takes place between August and September, to experience the temple at its grandest.

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Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit will now release in cinemas on 10 April. The film was originally scheduled to arrive in theatres on 19 March, but the makers have postponed the release by a few weeks. The story follows a convict who sets out to take revenge on his former girlfriend after he believes she betrayed him.

Earlier, Shruti Haasan was cast in the lead role. However, she reportedly left the project because of creative differences. The makers later approached Mrunal Thakur to step into the role.