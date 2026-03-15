Popular Travel Destinations In India You Must Visit In March

Know where to travel in India in March | Image: Freepik

With some long weekends falling in the month of March, it presents the perfect opportunity to head out and explore a new location. If you are on the lookout for beautiful places to visit in India, here are some budget-friendly destinations that you can easily explore.

Mathura-Vrindavan

Mathura-Vrindavan can get very crowded during Holi. After the festival, you can head out to the city for a spiritual trip. This place is popular as the birthplace of Lord Krishna and popular tales of his "ras-leela" are shared by locals and priests.

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Mathura is considered the birth place of Lord Krishna | Image: X

How ​​to get there?

You can reach Mathura-Vrindavan from Delhi via bus, car or train. It is a destination that can be explored quite affordably, even on a modest budget.

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Rishikesh

March is an excellent time to plan a trip to Rishikesh. Sitting by the banks of the River Ganges here offers a profound sense of peace and tranquility. If you enjoy adventurous activities, Rishikesh offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in river rafting and bungee jumping.

How ​​to get there?

If you are traveling from Delhi, taking a bus is the most convenient option. You can also choose to travel by car.

Ziro Valley

If you are looking to experience something new and unique, head to Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh. The lush greenery, sprawling paddy fields, and distinct culture of this region are sure to captivate your heart and leave you spellbound.

Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh is cool in March | Image: Freepik

How ​​to get there?

Ziro Valley is easily accessible via road, rail and air routes.

Varanasi

You can visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on a modest budget. Here, you can stay at a simple and affordable guesthouse near Assi Ghat, savour local cuisines and experience a sense of peace and tranquility by strolling through the narrow lanes of the old city. Be sure to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kaal Bhairav Temple.

How to get there?