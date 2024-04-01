×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Must Visit Temples in Andaman And Nicobar Islands

The temples that you must pay a visit to when in Andaman And Nicobar island are the Shankaracharya temple and Murugan temple.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Radha Krishna Temple
Radha Krishna Temple | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, renowned for their blissful beaches and narutal beauty also harbour a deep spiritual essence, captured in the numerous temples that dot the landscape. Far from being just a tropical hotspot, these islands present a rich tapestry of cultural heritage, offering visitors a chance to delve into the religious history and diverse spirituality that flourishes amidst the natural splendour. Have a look at these well-known temples in Andamans. 

Sri Vetrimalai Murugan temple

Nestled in Port Blair, the Sri Vetrimalai Murugan Temple stands as a place of devotion for Lord Murugan, the deity of war and wisdom. Adorned with a majestic gopuram and detailed carvings, the temple's architecture is a feast for the eyes, drawing devotees and art lovers alike.

Naval Kali temple

The Naval Kali Temple, also located in Port Blair, is dedicated to the fierce Goddess Kali. Its serene ambiance and beautiful structure make it a spiritual haven for pilgrims from various corners of the world.

Shankaracharya temple

Perched atop a hill, the Shankaracharya Temple pays homage to Adi Shankaracharya. Beyond its religious significance, the temple offers panoramic views of the island, merging spirituality with the beauty of nature.

Sri Lakshmi Narayan temple

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, the Sri Lakshmi Narayan Temple is a hub of devotion. Celebrations of Diwali and Janmashtami here are a grand affair, drawing crowds in large numbers.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Radha Krishna temple

The Radha Krishna Temple epitomises divine love. Its exquisite architecture, adorned with scenes from Lord Krishna's life, makes it a spiritual and artistic treasure.

Shiva temple

The Shiva temple in Port Blair is celebrated for its enchanting idol of Lord Shiva, providing a peaceful refuge for worshippers seeking solace and spirituality.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Shri Shirdi Sai Baba temple

Situated in the quaint village of Hastinabad, the Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Temple is a focal point of devotion, especially on Thursdays when devotees gather in large numbers to seek blessing

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal On ‘Lucky’ Tag

2 minutes ago
Health Benefits Of Drinking Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

4 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

5 minutes ago
Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.

Iranian Commander Killed

6 minutes ago
Trekking

Trekking Spots In India

7 minutes ago
Radha Krishna Temple

Temples In Andaman Island

10 minutes ago
Step Test

Step Test, It's Benefits

12 minutes ago
Garry Wisemen, EVP and CPTO, Sabre Corporation

AI push to India travel

13 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

14 minutes ago
Natural remedies

Nasal Congestion

15 minutes ago
Superfood for glowing skin

Superfoods For Skin

17 minutes ago
Earl Grey tea

Earl Grey Tea Benefits

19 minutes ago
Jazzy B

Jazzy B Song Controversy

19 minutes ago
Golf

Chandigarh Open

21 minutes ago
Syrian White Helmet civil defense workers search for casualties after a car bomb exploded in a busy market in the Turkish-controlled northwestern city of Azaz, Syria, March 31, 2024.

Car Bomb in Syria

22 minutes ago
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Tax deduction under Section 80C Income Tax Act

Withdrawal of concession

23 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal's ranking

24 minutes ago
Manchester United

MU's initiative

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News9 hours ago

  3. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News12 hours ago

  5. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo