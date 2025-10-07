Navi Mumbai International Airport All Set To Start Operations - Here's Sneak Peek Into Lotus-Inspired Terminal 1 and Top Features

Sneak Peek Of NMIA: The long-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport is finally set to open its doors on October 8, 2025. It is developed with modern design and infrastructure, and has a strong focus on sustainability. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first take a walkthrough of the newly built airport and will inaugurate Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport. This airport is India’s largest Greenfield terminal project, and it is developed under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP).

The NMIA is built to ease congestion and elevate Mumbai into the league of global multi-airport systems. It is said to be designed to be among the most efficient in the world; some of the key features of the NMIA are Water Taxi connectivity, Automated people mover, and more.

Image Source: X (Tuhin A. Sinha)

Here are quick highlights and a sneak peek of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport:

What is the location of the NMIA?

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is located in Ulwe, which is approximately 37km from South Bombay.

How many runways are there in the NMIA?

The NMIA will consist of two ‘Code F’ compliant parallel runways, wherein both are 3.7km long and are 60 m wide.

Image Source: X (Tuhin A. Sinha)

What is the design inspiration of the NMIA?

The design of the Navi Mumbai International Airport's Architecture takes inspiration from the Lotus. The airport consists of 12 sculptural feature columns, anchors, which rise like unfurling petals. Further, there are 17 mega columns, which are the unseen pillars carrying the weight of the lotus roof canopies

Image Source: X (Tuhin A. Sinha)

What is the passenger and cargo capacity of the new NMIA?

According to a statement, in the initial phase, it will handle 20 million passengers per annum, and in the final phase, it will handle 90 million passengers annually. Talking about the cargo capacity, it will have a 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo capacity in the final phase.

Image Source: X (Tuhin A. Sinha)

What are the features of the NMIA?

Some of the features of the NMIA are: