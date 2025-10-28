New Year 2026: Visit These 5 Places To Witness Snowfall Near Delhi This December

Winter is right around the corner, and so is the desire to witness the fresh snowfall of the season. By the end of December, most parts of Northern India are typically covered in a white blanket. If you reside in the National Capital and witnessing fresh snowfall is on your bucket list, then you are in luck. Plan ahead to witness the season’s first snowfall in Northern India on New Year’s Eve. Along with a once-in-a-lifetime experience and picturesque view, the snowfall also offers a chance to enjoy multiple winter adventurous activities, such as skiing and snowboarding, and experience scenic views of snow-covered mountains.

Here's the list of destinations near Delhi that are likely to experience snowfall on New Year's Eve:

Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh

Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh

Rohtang Pass, located around 50 km from Manali, is one of the most accessible places from Delhi to witness snowfall. This amazing place is situated at an altitude of 13,050 feet, that usually covered in snow from October to May. Visitors can enjoy activities like skiing, snowboarding, and snow-scooter rides.

How to travel: You can travel by road (drive, bus, or taxi) and then take a local taxi, or a rented vehicle to Rohtang Pass.

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Gulmarg is the most famous winter destination in India. From December to February, Gulmarg transforms into a snow-laden ski resort, with its pine forests and meadows hidden under thick layers of snow. The Gulmarg Gondola, one of the highest cable cars in the world which offers panoramic views of snow-covered landscapes.

How to travel: Fly into Srinagar and drive to Gulmarg, accessible via road from nearby towns.

Chadar Trek, Leh, Ladakh

Chadar Trek, Leh, Ladakh

For adventurous travellers, the Chadar Trek is a perfect destination. The Chadar Trek is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that follows the frozen Zanskar River, where the entire trail is a sheet of ice known as chadar. It's not just a trek, it's an expedition into a land ruled by snow and silence.

How to travel: You can fly to Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport (IXL), as roads are blocked by snow during the winter trek season (January to February).

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is one of India's best ski destinations and a fantastic place to enjoy snowfall. This place is surrounded by snow-covered oak and coniferous forests, with stunning views of peaks like Nanda Devi and Trishul. Snowfall typically begins in late December and lasts until the warm months. The smooth slopes and ski resort attract winter sports enthusiasts from across the country.

How to travel: Accessible via cable car from Joshimath, road travel is also possible from major Uttarakhand towns.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Just 342 km from Delhi, Shimla also makes for a perfect weekend getaway from the capital of the country. The place gets all snowy and icy during December and makes for a gorgeous snowfall destination from Delhi. This picturesque hill station has a very English charm to it, and it remains crowded with snow lovers during winter. Visitors can explore the Viceregal Lodge, the Mall Road and the Ridge for the perfect scenic views.