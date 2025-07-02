Not Friends Or Family, Indian Travel Enthusiasts Prefer ‘Frolleagues’ As Their Companion

As per the latest Thomas Cook Holiday Report, over 28% of Indians are now going on trips with ‘frolleagues’ instead of their friends or family. What is ‘frolleagues’ you ask? Well, it is the blissful blend of ‘friends’ and ‘colleagues’.

From shared coffee-breaks to gossiping over the shenanigans of bosses, the bond we share with our colleagues is unique and it is no surprise that workplace friendships have taken a more central role in our lives. Clearly, taking a trip together is a great way to celebrate this friendship.

Why travelling with ‘frolleagues’ work

Also, travelling with ‘frolleagues’ has some unique benefits too. Being in the same office means that you are already in the same city, have largely similar timings, and get days off on the same day – which is a scheduling dream. That college friend who lives on the other side of the country may not be up for an impromptu trip to Himachal, but your work bestie is right there and has the same long weekend as you do!

