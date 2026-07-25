Not Just In Delhi, India Has 5 Jantar Mantars: Know All About These Historic Observatories And Their Significance

Jantar Mantar in New Delhi has gained limelight over the last few days due to the ongoing protest. While the monument has taken the centre stage in the National Capital, the observatory is situated in several other parts of the country as well. All 5 Jantar Mantars were built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, an astronomer and scholar in the 18th century.

Jantar Mantar in Delhi | Freepik

The interesting building is much more than just a monument. It demonstrates an advanced understanding of astronomy long before the advent of modern instruments. Designed to observe celestial bodies with the naked eye, the Jantar Mantars played a vital role in calculating time, predicting eclipses and preparing astronomical tables.

What does Jantar Mantar mean?

Designed to observe celestial bodies with the naked eye, the Jantar Mantars played a vital role in calculating time, predicting eclipses and preparing astronomical tables. Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II was deeply interested in astronomy and found inaccuracies in the existing astronomical tables used during his time. To improve the precision of celestial observations, he commissioned a series of masonry observatories between 1724 and 1735. Unlike metal instruments that could wear out or become misaligned, these giant stone structures offered greater accuracy and durability. Know more about the five Jantar Mantars of India:

Delhi

Constructed around 1724, the Delhi Jantar Mantar was the first of the five observatories. Located in the heart of the capital, it houses several astronomical instruments, including the Samrat Yantra, which functions as a giant sundial.

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Jaipur

The Jaipur Jantar Mantar is the largest and best-preserved of the five. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it features 19 astronomical instruments, including the world's largest stone sundial. It remains one of Jaipur's most visited attractions.

Ujjain

Located in Madhya Pradesh, the Ujjain Jantar Mantar holds special significance because the city was historically regarded as an important centre for astronomical calculations. It lies close to the traditional Indian prime meridian used by ancient astronomers.

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Varanasi



Jantar Mantar at Vanasi | Image: X

The observatory in Varanasi was built on the rooftop of a palace overlooking the Ganga. Although smaller than the others, it contributed to astronomical observations and timekeeping in one of India's oldest continuously inhabited cities.

Mathura