As a college student, exploring new destinations and embarking on adventures doesn't have to break the bank. Fortunately, Delhi is strategically located near many budget-friendly destinations that offer an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of city life without burning a hole in your pocket. Whether you're craving serene nature retreats, cultural immersion, or adrenaline-pumping activities, there's something for every budget-conscious traveller near Delhi. Here are some affordable trips for college students to consider.

Agra

Just a few hours' drive from Delhi lies the iconic city of Agra, home to the magnificent Taj Mahal. While the Taj Mahal is undoubtedly the star attraction, Agra also boasts other historic landmarks such as Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri. Explore the city's rich Mughal heritage, savor delicious street food, and soak in the timeless beauty of the Taj Mahal, all on a budget-friendly itinerary.

Taj Mahal | Image: Unsplash

Jaipur

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur is a treasure trove of history, culture, and architectural marvels. From exploring the majestic Amber Fort and Hawa Mahal to wandering through bustling bazaars and sampling local Rajasthani cuisine, Jaipur offers endless opportunities for budget-friendly exploration. Don't miss attractions like Nahargarh Fort, City Palace, and the vibrant markets of Jaipur.

Rishikesh

For adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers, Rishikesh is the ultimate destination for an affordable getaway. Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Rishikesh offers opportunities for white-water rafting, trekking, camping, and yoga retreats amidst breathtaking natural scenery. Explore the spiritual side of Rishikesh with visits to ashrams, temples, and the iconic Lakshman Jhula.

Mcleodganj

Escape to the serene hill station of Mcleodganj, located in the scenic Kangra Valley of Himachal Pradesh. Known as the home of the Dalai Lama, Mcleodganj exudes a tranquil ambiance and offers budget-friendly accommodations, delicious Tibetan cuisine, and stunning views of the surrounding Himalayan peaks. Explore attractions like Bhagsu Waterfall, Dal Lake, and the Namgyal Monastery.

Mcleodganj | Image: Unsplash

Neemrana

For a unique and offbeat experience, consider a day trip to Neemrana, home to the historic Neemrana Fort Palace. Explore the 15th-century fort, which has been converted into a heritage hotel, and enjoy panoramic views of the Aravalli hills. Indulge in a traditional Rajasthani thali at the fort's restaurant and spend the day soaking in the regal ambiance of this architectural marvel.