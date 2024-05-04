Advertisement

Going on a long trip, that has been planned way in advance, can be exciting. However, the prospect of packing for an extended period can also be daunting. With careful planning and strategic packing, you can maximise luggage space, streamline your packing process, and ensure you have everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable journey. Here are some tips to pack smart for long trips.

Make a packing list

Start by creating a comprehensive packing list that includes essential items such as clothing, toiletries, medications, travel documents, and electronic devices. Organise your list by category to ensure you don't overlook anything important.

Packing for long trips | Image: Pexels

Pack versatile clothing

Go for clothing items that can be mixed and matched to create multiple outfits. Choose versatile pieces in neutral colours that can be dressed up or down and layered for different weather conditions. Consider the activities you'll be doing during your trip and pack accordingly.

Roll your clothes

Maximise luggage space by rolling your clothes instead of folding them. Rolling not only saves space but also helps prevent wrinkles and creases. Place heavier items like jeans and sweaters at the bottom of your suitcase and lighter items like t-shirts and underwear on top.

Use packing cubes or compression bags

Invest in packing cubes or compression bags to organise and compress your clothing and accessories. Packing cubes help keep similar items together, making it easier to locate items in your luggage. Compression bags can help reduce the volume of bulky items like jackets and blankets, freeing up space in your suitcase.

Pack multi-purpose items

Choose multi-purpose items that serve multiple functions to minimise the number of items you need to pack. For example, a lightweight scarf can double as a shawl or beach towel, and a versatile sarong can be used as a cover-up, picnic blanket, or even a makeshift bag.

Packing for long trips | Image: Pexels

Limit toiletries and personal care products

Pack travel-sized toiletries and personal care products to save space and weight in your luggage. Alternatively, purchase toiletries at your destination or use the amenities provided by your accommodation. Consider packing solid toiletries like shampoo bars and solid moisturisers to reduce the risk of leaks and spills.

Leave room for souvenirs

Leave some extra space in your luggage for souvenirs and purchases you may make during your trip. Consider packing a foldable tote bag or duffel bag that can be used to carry additional items on your return journey.

Check airline baggage policies

Familiarise yourself with the baggage policies of your airline to avoid unexpected fees or restrictions. Pack according to weight and size limits, and consider weighing your luggage before departure to ensure it meets requirements.