Travelling To Jaipur? Try These Lesser-Known Experiences In Pink City

Jaipur has recently been named the world’s 5th best travel destination for 2025 in Travel and Leisure's 2025 survey. Pink City has beaten iconic travel destinations like Florence in Italy to grab a spot on the prestigious global list. Known for its royal architecture, colourful bazaars, and rich heritage, Jaipur has a lot to offer to its tourists.
Beyond the well-trodden paths, numerous lesser-known experiences reveal the city’s rich culture and history. Here are the five unique activities to explore:
Jaipur’s hand-painting traditions are celebrated in both villages and museums, offering a rich cultural experience for visitors. The villages showcase the practical application of hand printing, while museums like the Anokhi Museum of Hand Printing preserve and display the history and artistry of this craft.
This destination is perfect for wildlife enthusiasts. India’s first leopard reserve offers a unique opportunity to spot leopards in their natural habitat.
This destination is a must-visit in Jaipur for its historical and architectural significance as the royal crematorium for the Kachhwaha. The cenotaphs are beautifully crafted with intricate carvings and offer a serene and contemplative atmosphere.
It’s a large, peaceful lake known for birdwatching and scenic views, but some find it stinky. If you enjoy nature, birding, and quiet spots, it might be worth a visit.
This place is heaven for people who want to explore the different art forms of India. You can explore the three art galleries here at the Jawahar Kala Kendra, which frequently display works by Indian artists.
