Travelling To Jaipur? Try These Lesser-Known Experiences In Pink City

Jaipur has recently been named the world’s 5th best travel destination for 2025 in Travel and Leisure's 2025 survey. Pink City has beaten iconic travel destinations like Florence in Italy to grab a spot on the prestigious global list. Known for its royal architecture, colourful bazaars, and rich heritage, Jaipur has a lot to offer to its tourists.

Beyond the well-trodden paths, numerous lesser-known experiences reveal the city’s rich culture and history. Here are the five unique activities to explore:

1) Hand-Painting Villages and Museums

Jaipur’s hand-painting traditions are celebrated in both villages and museums, offering a rich cultural experience for visitors. The villages showcase the practical application of hand printing, while museums like the Anokhi Museum of Hand Printing preserve and display the history and artistry of this craft.

2) Jhalana Leopard Safari

This destination is perfect for wildlife enthusiasts. India’s first leopard reserve offers a unique opportunity to spot leopards in their natural habitat.

3) Gatore Ki Chaatriyan

This destination is a must-visit in Jaipur for its historical and architectural significance as the royal crematorium for the Kachhwaha. The cenotaphs are beautifully crafted with intricate carvings and offer a serene and contemplative atmosphere.

4) Chandlai Lake

It’s a large, peaceful lake known for birdwatching and scenic views, but some find it stinky. If you enjoy nature, birding, and quiet spots, it might be worth a visit.

5) Jawahar Kala Kendra

