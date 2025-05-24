Planning To Rishikesh With Family For Weekend Getaway? Here's A Quick 2-Day Kid-Friendly Itinerary For You

Rishikesh is one of the ideal getaway spots for families living in and around New Delhi. As the temperature soars in the National Capital, nestled in the Himalayan foothills, Rishikesh offers a respite from the heat along with the tranquillity of being surrounded by nature. With a perfect mix of adventure activities, riverside cafes and blissful peace, the city makes for a perfect family-friendly destination. Here’s a crafted itinerary and a list of things to do in Rishikesh with kids.

Day 1: Arrive and Explore the Ganga Aarti Experience

Arrival and leisure

Arrive in Rishikesh and check into a family-friendly hotel or riverside resort.



Afternoon: Visit Triveni Ghat

Walk along the banks of the Ganga. Triveni Ghat is believed to be where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.

Evening: Attend Ganga Aarti

Arrive early in order to experience a magical event. The diyas, chants, and spiritual energy captivate travellers of all ages. Evening in Rishikesh can be slightly chilly and it is advised to carry light sweaters. Take a walk across the iconic Laxman Jhula, where you can stop to shop for souvenirs, books, and handmade toys.



Day 2: Soft Adventure

Rishikesh offers some of the best cafes with a picturesque view of the River Ganges. Be it the famous Beatles Ashram, or others in the neighbourhood, explore the graffiti art and meditation cells. Following a peaceful breakfast, make your way to the beautiful Neer Garh waterfall. Do not forget to do river rafting on the rapids of the River Ganges. The activity is performed under the supervision of experts who provide ample safety checks before beginning the rafting. After a tiring day, come back to the resort for dinner and unwind with your family with a bonfire night.

Day 3: Return to Delhi via Rajaji National Park