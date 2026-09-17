PM Modi's 76th Birthday: Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo Marks Occasion With Sand Art In Puri

International sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on Thursday with a special sand animation portraying him as Lord Vishwakarma, the Hindu deity associated with creativity and construction.

Created at Sahoo’s studio in Puri, the artwork connects PM Modi’s birthday with Vishwakarma Puja and depicts the idea of nation-building and the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). Sahoo said the sand animation took approximately one hour to complete.

“Today, we are celebrating Modi ji's 76th birthday through sand art; we have created this sand art to convey our heartfelt best wishes. We are highlighting the fact that Modi ji's birthday coincides with Vishwakarma Puja...as has been the case for the past two years. Just as Lord Vishwakarma, Modi ji plays a monumental role in nation-building,” Sahoo said in a conversation with ANI.

Explaining the inspiration behind the creation, Sahoo referred to PM Modi’s more than 25-year political journey and several initiatives and milestones associated with his tenure in public life.

“He has accomplished immense work for our country, ranging from the recent BRICS summit and 'Operation Sindoor' to the Ram Mandir and the 'Make in India' initiative, achieving a great deal over his 25-year political career,” he said.

Sahoo added, “We dedicate this artwork to Modi ji; it took us one hour to create it.”

The sand artist said the creation was intended to convey birthday wishes to the Prime Minister while expressing hopes for a prosperous, progressive and developed India.

PM Modi is celebrating his 76th birthday on Thursday.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu praised Prime Minister Modi's 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

In a post on X, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development.”

BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, among several other dignitaries, also extended warm greetings to the Prime Minister on the special occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)

