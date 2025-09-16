PM Modi Turns 75: DYK His Hometown In Gujarat Is A 2500 Year Old Heritage City

Narendra Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday on September 17. On this occasion, learn all about his hometown, Vadnagar, nestled in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. The quaint town has earned global recognition as the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the history of the town dates back 2500 years.

Vadnagar, once a bustling trading centre, boasts a captivating past with its ancient temples, serene lakes, and historical landmarks that offer a glimpse into India's diverse heritage. The city has also made it to the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The significance of Vadnagar

Being located on the Silk trade route, Vadnagar was a vibrant centre of the confluence of Hindu, Buddhist, Jain and Islamic religions. It is one of Gujarat's oldest continuously inhabited towns. From age-old temples to Buddhist monasteries, Vadnagar houses some of the most historically and culturally relevant places to date.

How to reach Vadnagar?

The nearest airport to the town is Ahmedabad (approx. 90 km away), which offers connectivity from almost all parts of the country. Vadnagar also has a small railway station that connects with the major towns of Gujarat. The town is also well connected to Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Mehsana via road.

Top tourist attractions in Vadnagar

Sri Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple

One of the most prominent landmarks in Vadnagar is the Sri Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. This iconic temple gained popularity for its architectural beauty and intricate carvings. The temple's peaceful ambience and spiritual significance make it a popular pilgrimage site for devotees.

Speaking to ANI, the temple priest said, "The archaeology department has stated that this temple is around 2200 years old. In 2016, Modi declared Vadnagar a tourism area. 19 crores were sanctioned to this temple, and it was developed. Development work has been underway in phases since then. Hatak means gold. Hatkeshwar is the one who gives wealth, success and fame."

Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum



The Archaeological Experience Museum of Vadnagar has become a milestone in the conservation of cultural heritage. The credit for the preservation of its historical heritage in the form of an Archaeological Experience Museum goes to PM Modi. The museum was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 16, 2025. This is the best location to understand the richness of Vadnagar's culture through digital displays and preserved artefacts.



Sharmishtha Lake



A serene oasis amidst the bustling town is the historic Sharmishtha Lake, which offers a tranquil escape. Surrounded by lush greenery, the lake is a perfect spot for visitors. Just near the lake is a captivating theme park dedicated to Indian musicals that offers a unique experience. The lake's tranquil waters and the theme park offer a serene atmosphere that is ideal for relaxation.

Kriti Toran

Minutes away from the Sharmishtha Lake stands Kriti Toran, a towering triumphal arch that has become a symbol of Vadnagar's historical significance. As per ANI, the stunning structure, dating back to the 12th century, was built during the reign of the Chalukya dynasty. The arch is adorned with intricate carvings depicting Hindu deities, mythological scenes, and royal figures, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship of its time.



