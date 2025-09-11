Escape the Cities: These 8 Rural Destinations Showcase the Best of Asia’s Hidden Retreats

Tired of looking at concrete jungles and breathing in the poisonous air of the cities? A rural getaway is just what you need. Clean, pristine, connected to the earth – sometimes all your soul needs to be rejuvenated is a few days in a place where life is slow and traffic is never a consideration.

Recently, popular online travel agency Agoda surveyed to find the best rural escapes in Asia, and these came up as winners. From the serene, rolling hills of Munnar in India, to the picturesque beaches of Kenting in Taiwan, these 8 destinations are perfect for your ‘slow travel’ dreams.

Munnar, India

Source; Incredible India

A quiet hill station in the Idukki district of Kerala, Munnar is the definition of tranquility. Unlike the rugged terrains of the Himalayas in the Northern part of the country, the Western Ghats in Munnar are green and gentle. With generally moderate weather throughout the year, one can visit Munnar pretty much any time. The closest airport is Kochi International Airport, and the nearest railway station is Aluva, from where plenty of buses and cars are available for the picturesque drive to Munnar.

Cameron Highlands, Malaysia

Source: Travel and Leisure Asia

Think stunning tea gardens and mossy rainforests all wrapped up beneath the blue skies – Cameron Highlands is truly a nature lover’s paradise. Located in the Pahang district of Malaysia, this area is dotted with beautiful greenery, and there is no pressure to do much apart from taking in the views and going for hikes that will replenish your soul. Sultan Azlan Shah Airport is closest to the area, with several travel options available from bigger cities like Kuala Lumpur and George Town.

Fujikawaguchiko, Japan

Source: Freepik

The town of Fujikawaguchiko is located right at the foothills of the iconic Mt. Fuji, Japan’s tallest peak and an active volcano. The town is also the base camp for climbing the mountain along the Yoshida Trail and welcomes a crowd of travelers who come to experience the majestic peak. While Shizuoka Airport is the closest one, Tokyo Haneda Airport is a more practical option for international travelers due to better connectivity. If one wants to travel by train, the Fujikyu Railway Line is the way to go.

PyeongChang, South Korea

Source; Paralympic.org

The lesser-known mountain town of PyeongChang in South Korea rose to prominence in 2018 when it hosted the Winter Olympics. The place is a haven for ski enthusiasts with snow-covered mountains as far as the eye can see. Incheon International Airport is closest to the town.

Sa Pa, Vietnam

Source: Freepik

Sa Pa, Vietnam, is a mountain town in the Hoàng Liên Son range, famed for its misty valleys and terraced rice fields. With a cool alpine climate, scenic treks, and vibrant Hmong and Dao villages, it offers a perfect rural escape blending nature with culture. The nearest airport is Nội Bài International in Hanoi, and the closest railway station is Lao Cai, with onward road connections to Sa Pa.

Khao Yai, Thailand

Source: Khao Yai National Park

Khao Yai, Thailand, is a lush countryside escape known for its waterfalls, wildlife, and rolling vineyards within Thailand’s first national park. With cool weather and scenic trails just a few hours from Bangkok, it combines nature, adventure, and relaxation. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi International in Bangkok, and the closest railway station is Pak Chong, with easy road access to Khao Yai.

Kenting, Taiwan

Source: Taiwan Travel Blog

Kenting, Taiwan, is a vibrant coastal getaway where golden beaches, coral reefs, and lively night markets meet lush tropical scenery. Famous for its national park, water sports, and music festivals, it’s the perfect spot for both adventure and laid-back fun. The nearest airport is Kaohsiung International, and the closest railway station is Fangliao, with convenient road connections bringing travelers straight to Kenting’s sunny shores.

Puncak, Indonesia

Source: Agoda