Prayagraj Metro Project: Key Details About the 44 km Network
The Prayagraj Metro project is set to transform the city’s transportation landscape with a modern, high-capacity rapid transit system. Here’s everything you need to know:
Prayagraj Metro Project: The Prayagraj Metro project is set to transform the city’s transportation landscape with a modern, high-capacity rapid transit system. As per media reports, it is expected that the new metro will be a comprehensive network of 44 kilometres and will feature 39 stations, which will be developed strategically to enhance and improve the connectivity across multiple residential, commercial, and institutional areas. This will offer a more efficient mode of travel while solving the growing traffic congestion problem.
What is the cost of the Prayagraj Metro over the Metrolite Project?
As per media reports, the cost of the upgraded metro system in Prayagraj is estimated to be around ₹10,000 crore. It is a bit higher than the Metrolite proposal, which was proposed earlier. It had been priced at around ₹8,747 crore.
How many coaches will be there in Prayagraj Metro?
It is expected to have a three-coach metro, which will be capable of carrying 1,200 passengers daily.
What are the proposed routes for the Prayagaraj Metro?
The upcoming Prayagraj Metro will be there in two routes. The first route is from Bamrauli to Jhunsi City Lake. This stretch would be approximately 23 km long and will consist of 20 stations. The second route is from Shantipuram to Chheoki, which will be about 21 km long and will comprise 19 stations. The first and the second routes would intersect at a major interchange station, which will be built at Parade Ground.
