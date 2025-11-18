Priyanka Chopra’s Goa Getaway: Varanasi Actress Shares Vacation Photos, Calls Coastal Paradise Her ‘Most Favourite’

Priyanka Chopra recently treated her fans with breathtaking views of Goa. Our Desi girl is currently in India as she attended the grand GlobeTrotter event in Hyderabad. Before the event, she took a short break from her busy schedule and enjoyed a ‘healing’ Goa getaway with friends. Earlier, a video of PeeCee visiting a popular Goa restaurant went viral on social media. She has now posted a series of Instagram pictures, offering a glimpse of her trip.

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her Goa vacation

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo dump on Instagram from her recent Goa getaway on Instagram, calling it one of her favourite cities in the world. She spent her mini vacation at a luxurious property with friends Tamanna Dutt and Sudeep Dutt, and revisited Pousada by the Beach, a popular restaurant she hadn't visited in 7 years. One photo shows her playing carrom, while another one shows her enjoying beach time.

In her caption, Priyanka wrote, “A few healing days in one of my most favourite cities in the world. Goa is exceptional in every way. From its hospitality, to its people, to the food and the kindness in its very culture. She can be whatever you need her to be. A few hours in the wonderful hospitality of @pinkyreddyofficial and GV Sanjay Reddy at their gorgeous home called @palacioaguada. To playing carrom with friends. Lost many times, clearly need more practice." She further added, “It just wasn’t enough time." Check out the post below!

Goa is famed for its beaches, nightlife, heritage architecture and lively culture. It is a full state divided into two districts: North Goa and South Goa. The capital city, Panaji (Panjim), is a pretty riverside city with Portuguese‑influenced architecture. Popular spots such as Calangute, Anjuna, Baga and Candolim are coastal towns and villages that together make up Goa’s main tourist belt.