Dhurandhar Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh Unleashes Blood Bath As 'Wrath Of God', Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal Amp Up The Animal-esque Thriller
Dhurandhar Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh, R Madhava, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt headline in the spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie will hit the big screens on December 5.
The makers of Dhurandhar unveiled the trailer of Ranveer Singh's spy thriller today, November 18. The trailer was originally scheduled to release on November 12, but was delayed in respect and solidarity for the victims who lost their lives a the tragic Red Fort blast in Delhi. For the trailer launch, the director Aditya Dhar came together with the cast members Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in Mumbai.
Dhurandhar is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Scheduled to release on December 5, the film is expected to end the year on a high note at the box office. The teaser of the movie was released in July and received a thunderous response. The intense trailer is likely to draw the same reaction online.
Ranveer Singh turns ‘wrath of God' in Dhurandhar trailer
The 4-minute, 08-second trailer of Dhurandhar shows Ranveer Singh in a menacing form. The Aditya Dhar directorial features Ranveer Singh in a completely new look, with the actor taking on intense action, similar to what Ranbir Kapoor did in Animal. The look and promotional material of the movie have sparked comparisons between Ranveer and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as Unni Mukundan from the Malayalam film Marco.
Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan put their weight behind the thriller that is centred around a spy story. The trailer introduces the characters and their nicknames for the mission. The group comes together to combat terrorists harbouring in Pakistan.
Dhurandhar to enjoy a solo release at the big screens
Initially planned to clash with Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Dhurandhar will now enjoy a solo run at the big screen upon release. The movie marks Ranveer Singh's first outing after the 2023 movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (barring his brief cameo in the recently relased show Bads of Bollywood). A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that Dhurandhar might be released in two parts, with the sequel hitting screens in the first half of 2027. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. Ranveer Singh has removed all other posts from his social media account, has been actively promoting Dhurandhar on his Instagram.
