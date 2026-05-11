Rakul Preet Singh's Video From Gir National Park Sparks Row, Know Why Stepping Out Of Wildlife Safari Vehicle Is Against Forest Rules

Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabi and Sara Ali Khan travelled to Gujarat for the promotion of their upcoming movie, Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do. The cast of the movie visited the Gir National Park, which is famous for Lion sightings. However, a clip of Rakul getting down from the safari vehicle at the entry of the sanctuary went viral online.

The clip went viral on social media, and netizens questioned how the actress was allowed to get out of the vehicle, which is against forest rules. However, quickly after the video went viral, officials issued a clarification stressing that Rakul did not enter the protected area. The statement read, “We clarified that the video is from outside the entry point of the Sasan Sanctuary. Every sanctuary has a designated entry point for visitors entering the protected area. The viral video was shot outside that point. Therefore, we clarified that the incident did not take place inside the restricted zone." In the same post, officials also explained the forest rules and how they were not violated. The statement read, “As per the rules, once inside the sanctuary, no one is allowed to step out of their safari vehicle. Our restricted zone begins only after the sanctuary entry point. No rules were violated. We have already clarified this through our official Twitter handle." As per reports, Rakul opted out of the safari due to medical concerns.

Why is it not allowed to step out of the vehicle in the jungle?

A trip to a wildlife safari comes with many rules and regulations. Patrons visiting the jungle must respect the flora and fauna and adhere to the guidelines set by the forest department. Some of the most common rules followed in most safaris are that tourists should not make loud noises, sudden movements during animal spotting are not allowed, feeding any kind of food item to the animals is restricted and maintaining a safe distance from the jungle is advised.

Another important rule of wildlife is not to get down from the safari vehicles. Most safari vehicles that ferry tourists inside the jungle are equipped with high bars and protective gear that protect against animal attacks. It is believed that wild animals consider single, large, unfamiliar objects, such as the safari jeep, as a part of the landscape and not prey. However, a single human being can be perceived as food. Given the unpredictable nature of wild animals, it is best to avoid getting out of the vehicle.



Also Read: Alia Over Aishwarya? L'Oreal Draws Netizens' Ire Over Cannes Campaign