Aishwarya Rai Fans Fume After L'Oreal Snubs Her, Adds Alia Bhatt's Poster In Cannes Promotional Post

Aishwarya Rai has been the poster girl for L'Oreal and has attended the Cannes Film Festival over 20 times for the beauty brand. However, the brand has attracted a massive backlash for snubbing the actress in their latest promotional campaign, but adding Alia Bhatt, who has joined the brand recently.

Aishwarya Rai's fans are irked with L'Oreal

On May 10, the official account of L'Oreal Paris took to its Instagram account to share a video from the promotional campaign for the Cannes Film Festival. The video started with posters of actresses associated with the brand being unfurled from the iconic Martinez hotel in Cannes. Alia Bhatt, who has recently joined the brand, was also featured in the post. The post also featured posters of Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, and Helen Mirren. The video was shared with the caption, “And… action! The most iconic façade in Cannes is getting its festival look. @martinezhotel is officially dressed in L’Oréal Paris.”

While fans of Alia celebrated the post, the absence of Aishwarya Rai was questioned. A comment on the post read, “Without Aishwarya L'OREAL nothing in India”. Another comment read, “@lorealparis Everyone in the comments are asking for @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb where is her poster ? New faces may come but you Cant Replace the OG Aishwarya Even you know her Worth!” Several questions about Aishwarya Rai's poster hounded the brand. Some even argued that the brand should not have given space to Alia Bhatt over Aishwarya Rai.



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Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt touched down at the French Riviera this morning. The actress was spotted at the airport in an all-black outfit. It remains unknown if she will attend the opening ceremony of the film festival scheduled on May 12.



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