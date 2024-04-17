Updated April 16th, 2024 at 23:38 IST
Ram Navami 2024: Temples Dedicated To Lord Ram To Visit On The Occasion
On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami this year, let us take a look at the five popular Ram Temples to visit with your loved ones in India.
Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri to commemorate the birth of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. This year, Ram Navami will take place on April 17. It is one of India's most auspicious festivals, celebrated with grandeur across the country. On this occasion, let us look at the five popular Ram Temples in India.
Ram Mandir, Ayodhya
Ayodhya is where Lord Ram was born. The Ram temple was inaugurated on January 22 with a Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This year, the temple will celebrate Ram Navami for the first time. It is expected to be a grand occasion. The entire city will be lit up, and processions will be planned.
Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Telangana
The Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple is located in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Telangana. It is believed that Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Lakshman stayed in Parnasala, 35 kilometers from Bhadrachalam.
Ram Raja Temple, Madhya Pradesh
The Ram Raja Temple in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, tells the story of the Queen of Orchha's desire to worship Lord Ram as a boy. As per the MP Tourism’s official website, this is “the only temple in the country where lord Rama is worshipped as the King and not as a deity.”
Ram Mandir, Bhubaneswar
The temple, located in Kharvela Nagar, was established in 1979. Odisha Tourism's website lists seven temples in total. On special occasions and festivals, large crowds form a bee line to offer prayers to the deity.
Ramaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu
The Ramaswamy Temple in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, was constructed under Thanjavur Nayak king Achuthappa Nayak (1560-1614) and completed under Raghunatha Nayak (1600-34). According to the official Kerala Tourism website, the temple is known as Dakshina (South) Ayodhya.
