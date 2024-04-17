Ram Navami 2024: Temples Dedicated To Lord Ram To Visit On The Occasion

Advertisement

Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri to commemorate the birth of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. This year, Ram Navami will take place on April 17. It is one of India's most auspicious festivals, celebrated with grandeur across the country. On this occasion, let us look at the five popular Ram Temples in India.

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

Ayodhya is where Lord Ram was born. The Ram temple was inaugurated on January 22 with a Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This year, the temple will celebrate Ram Navami for the first time. It is expected to be a grand occasion. The entire city will be lit up, and processions will be planned.

Ram Mandir | Image: ANI

Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Telangana

The Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple is located in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Telangana. It is believed that Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Lakshman stayed in Parnasala, 35 kilometers from Bhadrachalam.

Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple | Image: X

Ram Raja Temple, Madhya Pradesh

The Ram Raja Temple in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, tells the story of the Queen of Orchha's desire to worship Lord Ram as a boy. As per the MP Tourism’s official website, this is “the only temple in the country where lord Rama is worshipped as the King and not as a deity.”

Ram Raja Temple | Image: India Map

Ram Mandir, Bhubaneswar

The temple, located in Kharvela Nagar, was established in 1979. Odisha Tourism's website lists seven temples in total. On special occasions and festivals, large crowds form a bee line to offer prayers to the deity.

Ram Mandir | Image: inbhubaneswar

Ramaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu

The Ramaswamy Temple in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, was constructed under Thanjavur Nayak king Achuthappa Nayak (1560-1614) and completed under Raghunatha Nayak (1600-34). According to the official Kerala Tourism website, the temple is known as Dakshina (South) Ayodhya.